The Old Guard 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online?

Get set to witness the exciting journey of Any, played by Charlize Theron, as she returns to save humanity from a group of immortals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 July 2025 20:46 IST
The Old Guard 2 is a remake of the hit film The Old Guard, which originally released in 2020

  • The Old Guard 2 is an American Fantasy Thriller Movie
  • Charlize Theron returns as Andy to save humanity
  • Streaming starts from July 2nd, 2025, on Netflix
The Old Guard 2 is one of the most highly anticipated sequels that is finally ready to land on your digital screens. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, The Old Guard 2 claims the return of Charlize Theron, where she portrays the role of fearless warrior Andy. This action-fantasy movie revolves around Andy, who fights back against the immortal group who have been threatening their existence. The action sequences are highly intense and promise the viewers to keep glued to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard 2 will drop on your digital screens on July 2, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard 2 is a remake of the popular The Old Guard, which was released in the year 2020. This year, Andy, portrayed by Charlize Theron, returns to fight for her immortality. The movie follows Andy, who struggles to keep up with her life since the day she became immortal. Furthermore, she and her group of immortals finally embark on a mission where they fight another group of immortals who have been threatening humanity. The action and thrill sequences are a must-watch, and the starcast has delivered outstanding performances.

Cast and Crew of The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron makes a come back as Andy, where is supported by other star cast like Kiki Layne, Matthias Shoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Merinelli, Veronica Ngo, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman, and more. The director of the movie is Victoria Mahoney. The music composers of The Old Guard 2 are Ruth Berrett and Steffen Thum. The cinematography has been done by Barry Ackroyd. Also, Matthew Schmidt is the face behind the editing of The Old Guard 2.

Reception of The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard 2 is yet to release on the digital screens. Hence, the reviews and ratings are still awaited. However, the team is highly positive due to the success of the previous part. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

