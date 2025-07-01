Vi (Vodafone Idea) launched a new Vi Guarantee Programme for 2G handset customers on Tuesday. The new programme offers additional validity for prepaid customers. It is valid on Vi prepaid packs priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 209. These recharge plans provide unlimited calls, 2GB of data, and 300 SMS. Notably, the Vi Guarantee programme for 4G and 5G users was announced last year.

Vi Announced a New Vi Guarantee Offer

Vi's new Vi Guarantee Programme offers two extra validity days with every unlimited voice recharge of Rs. 199 or more. Over 12 months, this adds up to 24 bonus days. Vi says the new initiative ensures a full 30 days of service per pack instead of the usual 28 days, reducing the need for frequent recharges.

The latest Vi Guarantee benefit is applicable for prepaid customers who are using 2G handsets and are on unlimited voice recharge packs of Rs. 199 and Rs. 209. The Rs. 199 plan comes with unlimited calls, 2GB data and 300 SMS. The plan has a validity of 28 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 209 plan provides unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS, and caller tune offers.

Users in Assam, North East, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan get 3GB data and 300 SMS alongside unlimited calls with the Rs. 199 and Rs. 209 packs. The Rs. 209 pack offers caller tunes benefit as well.

Vi customers can activate the Vi Guarantee benefit by dialling *999# or calling 1212. The extra data offered under the Vi Guarantee can be claimed through the Vi App.

The company had launched the Guarantee programme for 4G and 5G customers last year. This programme offers a total of 130GB extra data over one year on a complimentary basis.

Vi Guarantee Programme for 2G users launch follows closely on the heels of Vi's recent 5G expansion across 23 Indian cities. The Vi 5G network is already live in major hubs such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh.