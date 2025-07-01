Technology News
English Edition

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Guarantee Programme Brings Extra Validity for 2G Users

Vi Guarantee programme targets prepaid users with 2G handsets on unlimited voice packs priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 209.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 18:02 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Guarantee Programme Brings Extra Validity for 2G Users

Photo Credit: Vodafone Idea

Extra data offered under the Vi Guarantee can be claimed through the Vi app

Highlights
  • Vi announced its Guarantee Programme for 2G handset users
  • The Guarantee programme for 4G and 5G customers is still active
  • Vi customers can activate the Vi Guarantee benefit by dialling *999#
Advertisement

Vi (Vodafone Idea) launched a new Vi Guarantee Programme for 2G handset customers on Tuesday. The new programme offers additional validity for prepaid customers. It is valid on Vi prepaid packs priced at Rs. 199 and Rs. 209. These recharge plans provide unlimited calls, 2GB of data, and 300 SMS. Notably, the Vi Guarantee programme for 4G and 5G users was announced last year. 

Vi Announced a New Vi Guarantee Offer

Vi's new Vi Guarantee Programme offers two extra validity days with every unlimited voice recharge of Rs. 199 or more. Over 12 months, this adds up to 24 bonus days. Vi says the new initiative ensures a full 30 days of service per pack instead of the usual 28 days, reducing the need for frequent recharges.

The latest Vi Guarantee benefit is applicable for prepaid customers who are using 2G handsets and are on unlimited voice recharge packs of Rs. 199 and Rs. 209. The Rs. 199 plan comes with unlimited calls, 2GB data and 300 SMS. The plan has a validity of 28 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 209 plan provides unlimited calls, 2GB data, 300 SMS, and caller tune offers.

Users in Assam, North East, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan get 3GB data and 300 SMS alongside unlimited calls with the Rs. 199 and Rs. 209 packs. The Rs. 209 pack offers caller tunes benefit as well. 

Vi customers can activate the Vi Guarantee benefit by dialling *999# or calling 1212. The extra data offered under the Vi Guarantee can be claimed through the Vi App.

The company had launched the Guarantee programme for 4G and 5G customers last year. This programme offers a total of 130GB extra data over one year on a complimentary basis.

Vi Guarantee Programme for 2G users launch follows closely on the heels of Vi's recent 5G expansion across 23 Indian cities. The Vi 5G network is already live in major hubs such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Vi Guarantee Programme, Vi Guarantee Programme Offers, Vi Guarantee
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Guarantee Programme Brings Extra Validity for 2G Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qwen's Latest AI Image Model Can Generate and Edit Images for Free
  2. Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  4. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  6. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  7. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  2. Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini With 6.3-Inch Display, Different Camera Layout Said to Be in Development
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Guarantee Programme Brings Extra Validity for 2G Users
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed
  5. Microsoft’s AI System Claimed to Diagnose Patients More Accurately Than Doctors
  6. Honor Magic 8 Series Key Features Leaked; Lineup May Include Mini and Max Variants
  7. Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Tipped to Feature a 6.8-Inch Display and 8,000mAh Battery
  8. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App as a Unified Platform for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  9. Google Introduces 30 New AI Tools for Educators and Custom Gemini App for Students
  10. The Alters Developer 11 Bit Studios Confirms It Used AI for Text, Translations in the Game
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »