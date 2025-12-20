Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a Bollywood romance drama movie that finally has an online release date. The movie stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a romance that begins on a soft note, but soon transforms into an unhealthy obsession. The film explores the themes of romance, intense emotions, and heartbreak. Additionally, the sequences are high on emotion, and the insecurities are dramatically presented in the film.

When and Where to Watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This film is ready for its debut on December 26, 2025, exclusively on Zee 5. The viewers must have an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

This film centers around a politician named Vikramaditya (played by Harshvardhan Rane), who falls in love with a free-spirited woman named Adaa (portrayed by Sonam Bajwa). What commences as a worthy romance soon takes a turn when Vikramaditya's toxic side unravels. His love begins to turn into an obsession that further initiates the clash between ego and love, followed by insecurities. He further gives an ultimatum to marry Ada within a month. The film then explores the fine line between devotion and madness.

Cast and Crew of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Written by Mushtaq Sheik and Milap Zaveri, this film stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Sachin Khedekar, Shaad Randhawa, and more. The film has been produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain, while the editor is Maahil Zaveri.

Reception of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

The movie was recently released theatrically on October 21st, 2025, and made a decent collection at the box office. Currently, the IMDb rating of the movie is 5.4/10.