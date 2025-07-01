Xiaomi has been launching three models as a part of its flagship numbered series for the past few years. Last year, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models followed by its Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China. Out of these only the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra made it to India. A tipster now claims that we will see two Pro models this year along with the standard model and the Ultra model. This new model has been tagged as the Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini and we now have some details about this new compact flagship.

According to a post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Xiaomi is working on a new 16 Pro model that will be smaller in size compared to the regular Pro. While we do not have any dimensions about this mystery smartphone, the tipster mentions that it will have a 6.3-inch display versus the 6.8-inch display on the regular Pro model.

What's new is the design of the rear camera module. Both Pro models are tipped to have large horizontal modules that will occupy one-third of the rear panel. This would be very similar to the camera design that Apple is reportedly going with for its iPhone 17 Pro models this year.

In terms of capability, the tipster claims that both the bigger Xiaomi 16 Pro and the compact Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini will have a periscope telephoto camera as well.

The tipster also shared an image which showcases the various glass treatments and camera layout options, which could make it to the new Xiaomi 16 Pro models. The camera module cutouts indicate the presence of three cameras with extra cutouts for the mic and other sensors. The designs vary by texture and clarity with some also having black ring or lens protectors for the three cameras embedded into the camera module.

While we now have an idea that Xiaomi is planning on launching an additional compact flagship. It still remains unclear as to why Xiaomi would add another smartphone to its numbered series with the same display dimensions as the standard numbered model. Adding a Pro Mini model makes sense only if Xiaomi plans to take away a few features or remove a camera from the standard model. The currently available Xiaomi 15 has three 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras. So, we could be looking at Xiaomi 16 with two rear-facing cameras, while the new Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini gets three.

