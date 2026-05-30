Credit and debit cards, among other digital payment methods, have gained immense popularity in India in recent years, especially with the government's cashless economy push. E-commerce platforms and offline retailers let you avail special discounts and cashback offers on credit and debit card transactions, making the bank-issued cards more attractive. Apart from this, they also offer convenience, as you do not have to carry cash everywhere you go, allowing you to execute high-value transactions by simply swiping your credit or debit card. However, like cash, credit, and debit cards can also get stolen. For such scenarios, most of the major banks let customers block their credit or debit cards using different methods.

If you just lost your credit or debit card, or if they have been stolen, you must be wondering what you should do next. Hence, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you to help you block your credit or debit card, following the steps mentioned below. You can also check out the specific steps on how to block your ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI credit cards here.

Benefits of Blocking Your Credit or Debit Card in Case of Theft

When you lose your credit or debit card, you are advised to immediately block your card by either visiting the nearest branch and seeking help from the customer representative. However, it is not always feasible to immediately visit a nearby branch. In such cases, you might want to block your credit or debit card using your bank's official mobile banking app. For example, HDFC Bank offers the service via the HDFC Bank app, and ICICI Bank has its iMobile app, which are available on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. Alternatively, you can block your cards through your bank's internet banking portal, customer care number, or SMS.

There are multiple benefits of immediately blocking your credit or debit card in case of theft. In case a bad actor gets access to your credit or debit card's CVV number and your card's number, they can use it to transfer money to their bank accounts. They can also withdraw cash from an ATM if they also get access to your security PIN. Bad actors can also buy illegal products online using your card. Such transactions can get booked in your name, wrongfully implicating you.

How to Block Your Credit or Debit Using Mobile Banking Apps

The steps mentioned below are generic and could vary depending on the interface of your bank's mobile banking app.

First, download and log in to your bank's mobile banking app. Then, you must navigate to the card section, which will list all your debit and credit cards in one place. By checking the last four digits, tap on the debit or credit card you wish to block. Look for a support or manage button, then tap it. You should see three options, such as “disable card”, “permanent block and reissue”, and “raise dispute”. (These options may vary based on the app you are using). In case you have lost your credit or debit card, you should select the option to permanently block and reissue the card. Confirm your choice when the option is presented by the mobile banking app. Tap on the option to permanently block your card and follow the on-screen steps to block your debit or credit card. Once your debit or credit card has been blocked, your bank will send an SMS or an email, depending on your bank, to confirm that your card has been blocked.

How to Block Your Credit or Debit Card Using Internet Banking

As previously mentioned, the steps mentioned below might differ depending on the interface of your bank's internet banking portal.

First, visit your bank's internet banking site. Log in to the online banking portal using your credentials. Navigate to the cards section, then select the debit or credit card you wish to block. Now, select the permanent block option under the manage cards or support option. Select the reason for blocking your card, if requested by the mobile banking app. Confirm your choice to permanently block your credit or debit card.

Your bank should soon notify you that your credit or debit card has been blocked.

How to Block Your Credit or Debit via SMS

Before moving forward, you must check the message SMS format and the toll-free SMS number of your particular bank mentioned on your bank's website and mobile banking app.

Open the Messages app on your smartphone and tap the button to start a new message. A new message window will appear. Copy and paste the format from your bank's website and enter your credit or debit card's last four digits. Then, send the message to your bank's toll-free number. Your bank should soon notify you that your credit or debit card has been blocked permanently.

FAQs

1. Why should I block my credit or debit card in case of theft?

You must block your credit or debit card in case of theft to avoid its misuse.

2. Can I block my credit or debit card via SMS?

Yes, some banks let customers block their credit or debit cards via SMS. For example, you can SMS Block DC to 7308080808 if you have an HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

3. Do banks notify customers after their credit or debit card has been blocked?

Yes, your bank will send an email or an SMS to notify you that your credit or debit card has been blocked. However, this might differ from bank to bank.