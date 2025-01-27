Technology News
The Storyteller OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain Starrer Movie

Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain lead Satyajit Ray’s classic story in The Storyteller film.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 January 2025 15:48 IST
The Storyteller OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain Starrer Movie

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The Storyteller film will premiere on January 28.

  • Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain star in The Storyteller
  • The Storyteller is an adaptation of Satyajit Ray's classic short story
  • The movie will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar this month
The upcoming film The Storyteller is set to bring a classic tale by the legendary Satyajit Ray to life, featuring acclaimed actors Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain in lead roles. The trailer for the film has offered audiences a glimpse into a unique narrative that explores the complexities of human relationships, the essence of creativity, and the emotional power of storytelling. The film revolves around an unusual arrangement between a storyteller and a businessman that takes an unexpected turn, leading to introspection, conflict, and self-discovery.

When and Where to Watch The Storyteller

The film is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 28, 2025. Audiences will be able to experience this adaptation of Ray's work in the comfort of their homes, with the digital release promising to reach a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Storyteller

The trailer, released recently, introduces Paresh Rawal as a storyteller who intriguingly refuses to write his stories down. Adil Hussain plays a businessman suffering from insomnia, who hires Rawal's character to narrate stories to help him sleep. However, the plot takes a dramatic twist when the businessman begins presenting the storyteller's captivating narratives as his own, reaping immense success. The betrayal leads to a deeper exploration of identity, ownership, and the value of creative work. The film delves into themes of personal growth and the transformative power of storytelling.

Cast and Crew of The Storyteller

The film features Paresh Rawal in the role of Tarini Khuro, a character rich in wit and wisdom, and Adil Hussain as a troubled businessman. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film is produced by Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment, and Quest Films. The music is composed by Hriju Roy, with a team of prominent names in Indian cinema backing the project.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Revolver Rita OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: Everything You Need to Know
The Storyteller OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain Starrer Movie
