Keerthy Suresh is set to take on a dynamic and unconventional role in the Tamil action thriller Revolver Rita, directed by JK Chandru. This film is anticipated to make waves in the Tamil film industry. While the theatrical release date remains unconfirmed, it has been officially announced that Revolver Rita will stream on Netflix following its cinema run. The teaser has already built excitement among fans, showing a bold, action-packed narrative with Keerthy in a striking new avatar.

When and Where to Watch Revolver Rita

Revolver Rita will be released in theaters before being available on Netflix. As per reports, the OTT streaming deal has been finalised, but the exact release date for the theatrical premiere is still under wraps. Fans can expect the film to hit the streaming platform shortly after its theatrical run concludes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Revolver Rita

The teaser for Revolver Rita, released in October 2024, marked a special occasion for Keerthy Suresh's birthday. It introduces her in a never-before-seen persona—bold, quirky and ready for action. The plot kicks off with a group of goons stealing her handbag, only to discover a surprising assortment of weapons, including a revolver, a knife and a grenade. This leaves them questioning her identity, adding a layer of mystery. A phone call from her mother adds an unexpected twist to her character's seemingly dangerous persona.

Cast and Crew of Revolver Rita

The film features an ensemble cast, including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, Mime Gopi, Sendrayan and John Vijay. Directed by JK Chandru, the film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route. Sean Roldan composes the music, with Dinesh Krishnan handling cinematography and Praveen K.L. editing.