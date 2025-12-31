Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro With Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Globally, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro With Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Globally, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max has a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 15:30 IST
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro With Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Globally, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max has a 6.78-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery
  • They have IP69 rating for dust and water resistance
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro has a 200-megapixel main sensor
Advertisement

Oppo has launched Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro in Taiwan. The Reno 15 series smartphones feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, and triple rear camera units. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is the premium model in the lineup, and both Pro models have the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset under the hood. The Oppo Reno 15, in contrast, runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The trio have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and ships with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. The regular Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were released in the Chinese market in November.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Price

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is priced at TWD 24,990 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is offered in Twilight Gold and Desert Brown shades.

The Reno 15 Pro, on the other hand, is sold for TWD 20,990 (roughly Rs. 60,000). It is available in Aurora Blue and Desert Blue shades.

Finally, the standard Oppo Reno 15 is priced at TWD 17,990 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 512GB storage model is priced at TWD 19,990 (roughly Rs. 55,000). It is launched in Aurora White and Sky Blue shades.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, has a 6.78-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) display with 450ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max has a triple rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel main sensor with support for Optical Image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it offers a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

Connectivity options available on Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. It includes both facial and fingerprint recognition.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 161.26x 76.46x7.65 mm and weighs approximately 205g.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Specifications

Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 also have the same software as the Reno 15 Pro Max model. The Pro model has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. The standard model has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution, pixel density and refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Reno 15 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro has a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS and autofocus, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear camera unit of Oppo Reno 15 features a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both phones have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options and sensors are similar to the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max model. The Reno 15 Pro is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. The Reno 15 has a 6,500mAh battery with the same 80W wired fast charging. Both models are IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro measures 151.21x72.42x7.99mm and weighs around 188g. The vanilla model measures 158x74.83x7.77mm and weighs 197g.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Price, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Specifications, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Price, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 15 Price, Oppo Reno 15 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped to Launch in India in March; Xiaomi 17T Could Follow in April
An AI Pen? Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Secret Hardware Project Details Leak

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro With Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Globally, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  2. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro Launched Globally Alongside Reno 15
  4. Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Cyberpunk 2 Said to Launch in Q4 2030 With a Budget of $416 Million
  6. LG Just Unveiled These New Xboom Speaker Models Ahead of CES 2026
  7. Moto X70 Air Pro Teaser Confirms AI Focus and Pro Upgrade
  8. Apple Fitness+ Teaser Hints at New Features Coming in January 2026
  9. Hearing Static Noise on Your iPhone 17 Pro Max? You're Not Alone
  10. These Three Xiaomi 17 Series Phones Could Launch in India in Q1 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Chipset Launched For Mid-Ranged Phones, Brings Efficiency Gains
  2. JWST Reveals Powerful Winds and Dense Atmosphere on Scorching Exoplanet TOI-561b
  3. New Year 2026 Scam Alert: This WhatsApp Greeting Could Wipe Your Bank Account
  4. Apple Fitness+ Teaser Hints at New Features Coming in January 2026
  5. An AI Pen? Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Secret Hardware Project Details Leak
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro With Dimensity 8450 SoC Launched Globally, Reno 15 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  7. Hell’s Paradise Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Tipped to Launch in India in March; Xiaomi 17T Could Follow in April
  9. Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?
  10. Phoenix (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know Tamil Action-Packed Thriller Starring Surya Sethupathi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »