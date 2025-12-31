Oppo has launched Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro in Taiwan. The Reno 15 series smartphones feature AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, and triple rear camera units. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is the premium model in the lineup, and both Pro models have the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset under the hood. The Oppo Reno 15, in contrast, runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The trio have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and ships with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. The regular Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were released in the Chinese market in November.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Price

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is priced at TWD 24,990 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is offered in Twilight Gold and Desert Brown shades.

The Reno 15 Pro, on the other hand, is sold for TWD 20,990 (roughly Rs. 60,000). It is available in Aurora Blue and Desert Blue shades.

Finally, the standard Oppo Reno 15 is priced at TWD 17,990 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 512GB storage model is priced at TWD 19,990 (roughly Rs. 55,000). It is launched in Aurora White and Sky Blue shades.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max runs on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, has a 6.78-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) display with 450ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max has a triple rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel main sensor with support for Optical Image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it offers a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

Connectivity options available on Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. It includes both facial and fingerprint recognition.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 161.26x 76.46x7.65 mm and weighs approximately 205g.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Specifications

Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 also have the same software as the Reno 15 Pro Max model. The Pro model has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. The standard model has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution, pixel density and refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Reno 15 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro has a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS and autofocus, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear camera unit of Oppo Reno 15 features a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both phones have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options and sensors are similar to the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max model. The Reno 15 Pro is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. The Reno 15 has a 6,500mAh battery with the same 80W wired fast charging. Both models are IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro measures 151.21x72.42x7.99mm and weighs around 188g. The vanilla model measures 158x74.83x7.77mm and weighs 197g.