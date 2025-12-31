Realme 16 Pro 5G is scheduled to launch in India in January 2026, along with the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Pad 3 5G. Leading up to the Realme 16 Pro series' unveiling in the country, various specifications and features have been teased by the Chinese smartphone maker. However, the pricing for the smartphones remains under wraps. Recently, the box price of the Realme 16 Pro+ variant had leaked online, hinting at its selling price. Now, the price in India of the entire lineup has surfaced online, along with its RAM and storage configurations.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price in India, Storage Variants (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared the price in India and RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. The Realme 16 Pro 5G price in India is said to start at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options, offering 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, are tipped to be priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively.

Exclusive: Realme 16 Pro series pricing!!



16 Pro (8+256) : 33,999

16 Pro ( 12GB + 256GB): 36,999

16 Pro (8GB +128GB): 31,999

16 Pro+ ( 8+128GB) : 39,999

16 Pro+ (8+ 256GB): 41,999

16 Pro+ (12GB + 256GB) : 44,999



Prebook offline you will get a Backpack Worth Rs 7,999 #Realme — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 30, 2025

On the other hand, the price in India of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is claimed to be set at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant of the Pro+ model will reportedly cost Rs. 44,999, while offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On top of this, the company is said to offer merchandise to customers who book the phone offline.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will ship in the country with a box price of Rs. 43,999. However, the box prices in India are often higher than the retail price of smartphones. Hence, the newly leaked prices appear to be in line with previous reports. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

We already knew that the Realme 16 Pro series will be launched in India on January 6, 2026. It is confirmed to be offered in the country via Flipkart and Realme India online store in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. The phones will also feature the company's new 'Urban Wild' design.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 16 Pro series is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh Titan battery. Both handsets in the lineup will carry a LumaColor Image-powered triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel Portrait Master primary rear camera. While the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the Realme 16 Pro 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC.