Technology News
English Edition

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked

Realme 16 Pro series will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the company website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 11:11 IST
Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will carry a square-shaped rear camera module.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro 5G packs a 7,000mAh Titan Battery
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  • The box price of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G was recently tipped
Advertisement

Realme 16 Pro 5G is scheduled to launch in India in January 2026, along with the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Pad 3 5G. Leading up to the Realme 16 Pro series' unveiling in the country, various specifications and features have been teased by the Chinese smartphone maker. However, the pricing for the smartphones remains under wraps. Recently, the box price of the Realme 16 Pro+ variant had leaked online, hinting at its selling price. Now, the price in India of the entire lineup has surfaced online, along with its RAM and storage configurations.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price in India, Storage Variants (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared the price in India and RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. The Realme 16 Pro 5G price in India is said to start at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options, offering 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, are tipped to be priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the price in India of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is claimed to be set at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant of the Pro+ model will reportedly cost Rs. 44,999, while offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On top of this, the company is said to offer merchandise to customers who book the phone offline.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will ship in the country with a box price of Rs. 43,999. However, the box prices in India are often higher than the retail price of smartphones. Hence, the newly leaked prices appear to be in line with previous reports. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

We already knew that the Realme 16 Pro series will be launched in India on January 6, 2026. It is confirmed to be offered in the country via Flipkart and Realme India online store in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. The phones will also feature the company's new 'Urban Wild' design.

Coming to the specifications, the Realme 16 Pro series is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh Titan battery. Both handsets in the lineup will carry a LumaColor Image-powered triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel Portrait Master primary rear camera. While the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the Realme 16 Pro 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G India Launch, Realme 16 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme 16 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme 16 Pro 5G India Launch, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5x With Snapdragon X2 Chips to Launch at CES 2026: Report

Related Stories

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch With These Camera Improvements
  3. OnePlus 16 Could Feature Same Cameras as the Rumoured Oppo Find N6
  4. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  5. TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper E-Note Launched at This Price to Rival Kindle Scribe
  6. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Celestis to Send Human Ashes Beyond the Moon on Deep-Space Memorial Flight in 2026
  2. Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1, IdeaPad Slim 5x With Snapdragon X2 Chips to Launch at CES 2026: Report
  4. TCL Note A1 Nxtpaper E-Note Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 11.5-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Partners With Nota AI to Enable Advanced On-Device AI on Exynos 2600 Chip
  6. Japan’s H3 Rocket Suffers Setback as Michibiki 5 Navigation Satellite Launch Fails
  7. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature Same Camera Hardware as Oppo Find N6; May Get 200-Megapixel Camera
  8. NASA to Preview Upcoming ISS Spacewalks Focused on Solar Array Upgrades in January 2026
  9. New Study Explains Why Earth’s Poles Are Heating Up at an Alarming Rate
  10. Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »