Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?

Beauty is a Telugu romantic drama premiering January 2, 2026, on ZEE5 India. A father’s desperate search for his missing daughter explores trust, love, and family bonds.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2025 14:43 IST
Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Beauty is a Telugu romantic drama premiering January 2, 2026, on ZEE5 India.

Highlights
  • Beauty premieres January 2, 2026, at 12 AM IST
  • Exclusive streaming on ZEE5 India (App & Website)
  • IMDb rating: 8.8/10
The Telugu film Beauty is scheduled to release on 2 January 2026 at 12:00 am IST on ZEE5 India, where one can access the movie's app through subscription, and the only streaming website on the OTT platform is ZEE5. The film is made on the deep relationship of family members, trust, and love forever. The premise of the film emotionally talks about family, trust, and unconditional love with power-packed performances from Ankith Koyya & Nilakhi Patra. Streaming exclusively on ZEE5 India with a membership, it is going to be an emotional cinematic viewing for those who enjoy romantic Telugu dramas.

When and Where to Watch Beauty

The movie will be available on ZEE5 India from January 2, 2006, at 12 AM IST, and access requires a ZEE5 subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Beauty

Beauty follows the journey of a father desperate for his missing daughter and is an emotional bond testing of trust, love, and innocent belief wrapped with depth, despair, tenderness, and hope that is a captivating romantic drama.

Cast and Crew of Beauty

Beauty, directed by JSS Vardhan and written by Dev and RV Subramanyam, boasts of a talented ensemble cast who have given performances that are realistic and grounded as per the film's emotional scale.

Reception of Beauty

Beauty has already generated a buzz in Telugu film circles on social media. With an IMDb rating of 8.8/10.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Beauty movie, Telugu romantic drama, ZEE5 India, IMDb
Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?
