  Top Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India (June 2025): Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10 and More

Top Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India (June 2025): Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10 and More

Read our list of some of the top smartphones under Rs. 40,000 in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 June 2025 06:00 IST
Top Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in India (June 2025): Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10 and More

The Pixel 8a is now available for Rs. 34,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available for less than Rs. 40,000 in India
  • The Vivo V50 is priced at Rs. 34,999
  • You can also consider the Realme GT 7 which starts at Rs. 39,999
Picking a smartphone under the Rs. 40,000 can be quite difficult, as there are several smartphones that offer a combination of reliable performance, decent cameras, and fast charging, without burning a hole in your pocket by purchasing a flagship handset. In fact, you can purchase smartphones with the same specifications as slightly older high-end models, from various brands like Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Vivo. You can also use bank discounts to purchase handsets that are priced slightly higher than the Rs. 40,000 mark in India.

Here are some of the top smartphones in India under Rs. 40,000 in June 2025. Keep in mind that the list of smartphones is not ranked in order of performance or value for money, and you should check the reviews of all the handsets in this list before you select your next (or first) smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 

Are you looking to purchase a Galaxy S series smartphone with a telephoto camera? You might want to consider Samsung's Galaxy S24 'Fan Edition' (or FE) that was launched in September 2024. This handset has a 4nm Exynos 2400e chip, and sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has a 4,700mAh battery that can be charged at 25W (wired) and 15W (wireless).

galaxy s24 fe samsung

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 2400e
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main, OIS) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) + 8-megapixel (telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS)
  • Front Cameras: 10-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,700mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless
  • Operating System: Android 14, One UI 6.1
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C 3.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price in India

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched at a starting price of Rs. 59,999, you can now purchase the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 37,999. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 43,999. It is available in India in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow colourways.

Realme GT 7 

The most recent handset in this list is the Realme GT 7 and this handset is the first smartphone to arrive in India with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with up to 6,000nits peak brightness level and has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Realme GT 7 also packs a considerably large 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W SuperVOOC charging. It also has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

realme gt 7 blue

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz (up to 6,000 nits peak brightness)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x (RAM), up to 1TB UFS 4.0 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main, OIS) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 50-megapixel (2x telephoto, OIS)
  • Front Cameras: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS

Realme GT 7 price in India

Realme GT 7 price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 25GB of storage, in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue colourways. This is the only model that is priced under the Rs. 40,000 mark. If you can stretch your budget to Rs. 42,999 or Rs. 46,999, you can purchase the 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants, respectively.

iQOO Neo 10

Another smartphone that was launched in India last month is the iQOO Neo 10, which is a gamer focused handset that is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Realme GT 7, it doesn't have a telephoto camera. The handset has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,500nits peak brightness.  The iQOO Neo 10 is also equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 120W Flash Charge support.

iqoo neo 10 iqoo 3

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz (gaming), 120Hz (regular), 5,500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x (RAM), up to 512GB UFS 4.1 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main, OIS) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Cameras: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W FlashCharge
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, QZSS

iQOO Neo 10 price in India

You can purchase the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration of the iQOO Neo 10 for Rs. 31,999. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. However, if you can spend Rs. 40,999, you can purchase the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is sold in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options.

Google Pixel 8a 

If you don't want to spend Rs. 50,000 on the latest Google Pixel 9a, you can pick up last year's Pixel 8a model at a much more affordable price. You still get around five more major OS upgrades (after Android 16) and security updates, along with regular Pixel Feature Drops. This handset is powered by Google's third generation Tensor G3 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM. It has a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, and it features a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged at 18W.

Google Pixel 8a design aloe ndtv

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.1-inch Actua display (OLED), 120Hz, 2,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Google Tensor G3
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5x (RAM), up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 64-megapixel (wide, OIS) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Cameras: 13-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Battery: 4,500mAh, 18W wired, 7.5W wireless
  • Operating System: Android 16
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C 3.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

Google Pixel 8a price in India

The Google Pixel 8a was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 52,999, but it is now available for Rs. 34,999 via the company's website in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colour options. If you want more storage, you'll need to pick the 256GB variant that is priced at Rs. 41,999.

Vivo V50

Equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and up to 12GB of RAM, the Vivo V50 also sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. This handset has a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with Zeiss optics. On the front, there's yet another 50-megapixel selfie camera, also with Zeiss optics. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

vivo v50 vivo 1

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X (RAM), up to 512GB UFS 2.2 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main, OIS) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide, AF)
  • Front Cameras: 50-megapixel (AF)
  • Battery: 6,000mAh, 90W FlashCharge
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC

Vivo V50 price in India

Vivo V50 price in India is set at Rs. 34,999, and this gets you the 8GB+128GB model. You can also purchase the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage variants that are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. The handset is available in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colourways in India.

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
