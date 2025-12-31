Samsung's One UI 8 Watch update rollout for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic has reportedly been paused, following user complaints. The latest software update is based on Google's Wear OS 6 release, which started rolling out in early this month, and has reportedly caused battery and sensor issues for some users. Samsung has yet to announce a fix for the issues related to the update, which is expected to be the final major release for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic models.

One UI 8 Watch Update Causes Issues for Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Users on Reddit, X, and Samsung's community forum are reporting that after installing Samsung's One UI 8 Watch update based on Wear OS 6, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users are facing significant issues, including rapid battery drain and issues with the built-in health sensors. A user claims that the heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and step counting are not functioning after installing the firmware update.

Another Reddit user noted that updating an app on the Galaxy Watch 4 caused a sudden battery drop of around 20 percent in just five minutes. Some users have attempted to resolve the issue by clearing the cache, but this workaround doesn't seem to work for all users. Another user says the Galaxy Watch 4 battery now lasts just 12–15 hours, compared to the previous 24 to 30 hours of battery life.

Some users have reported issues with the always-on display. While the One UI 8 Watch update started rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 family in early December, a few users now claim that their devices have not received it yet, suggesting Samsung may have quietly paused the rollout (via Android Headlines). The user issues may prompt Samsung to release a follow-up patch, but the company has yet to issue an official response.

The One UI 8 Watch was expected to be the final major update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series, which was launched in 2021. Both smartwatch models runs on Samsung's Exynos W920 chip, paired with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.