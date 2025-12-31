Technology News
English Edition
  Apple Fitness+ Teaser Hints at New Features Coming in January 2026

Apple Fitness+ Teaser Hints at New Features Coming in January 2026

Apple Fitness+ recently expanded to 28 additional markets, including India, five years after it was launched by the company.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 15:42 IST
Apple Fitness+ Teaser Hints at New Features Coming in January 2026

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Fitness+ recently expanded to 28 additional markets, including India

Highlights
  • Teaser fuels speculation around new Fitness+ features
  • AI Health+ service unlikely to be revealed in January
  • Apple Fitness+ recently expanded to 28 new global markets
Apple has teased upcoming changes to its Apple Fitness+ service, suggesting that new features or programmes could arrive in early 2026. The company shared a cryptic teaser hinting at major plans for its fitness subscription service as the new year approaches. While Apple has yet to reveal details, the timing points to a possible announcement in January, a period when it typically introduces new Fitness+ content and challenges. The teaser has also fuelled speculation around broader health and fitness updates tied to Apple's expanding ecosystem.

Apple Fitness+ Teaser Fuels Speculation Around Updates Coming in 2026

The teaser was shared on the official Apple Fitness+ account on Instagram (@applefitnessplus) and notes the company's plans as “something big” for the new year. The video teaser shows newspapers with headlines like “Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+” and “The Countdown Begins. Apple Fitness+ 2026 is Almost Here.”

Another line in the teaser says that “January will be one to watch,” pointing to a possible announcement around the beginning of the month.

Apple has not shared specific details about what the update will include. The company often introduces new Fitness+ content or features at the start of the year, usually aligned with New Year fitness goals. Apple also runs its annual “Ring in the New Year” activity challenge for Apple Watch users in January, which could be linked to the teaser.

Earlier reports indicate that Apple is developing a new AI-backed Health+ service that would offer personalised health insights and coaching. This service is expected to rely on a revamped version of Siri which relies on large language models (LLMs) and is reportedly planned for iOS 26.4. Because of this timeline, the Fitness+ teaser is not widely expected to reveal Health+ in January.

Apple is reportedly working on an AI-driven health agent designed to function like a virtual doctor. The updated Health app would use this AI system to analyse data collected from devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and then provide personalised health insights and recommendations.

Notably, Apple Fitness+ recently expanded to 28 additional markets, including India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Netherlands, marking its largest global rollout since launch. 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Apple Fitness, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple

