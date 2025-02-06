Dor Play application was launched in India on Thursday for Android and iOS users by Streambox Media. The application offers access to more than 20 OTT platforms as well as over 300 live TV channels. Users can subscribe to the newly launched app instead of individually signing up for each streaming service or channel. Last year, the company introduced Dor with Dor TV OS, which offers a subscription-based television service. Notably, Streambox Media unveiled its range of Dor QLED smart TVs in November 2024.

Dor Play Price in India, Availability

Dor Play subscription is priced in India at Rs. 399 for a three-month cycle. It is exclusively accessible on smartphones and is available to both iOS and Android users on App Store and Play Store, respectively.

Interested buyers can purchase the subscription through Flipkart. They will each receive a unique coupon code. To activate the subscription, users will need to download the Dor Play app on their handsets and enter the unique coupon code alongside their registered mobile numbers.

Dor Play Features

According to the Flipkart listing of the subscription service, Dor Play aggregates content from over 20 OTT platforms and 300 TV channels in a single platform. It brings together a wide array of entertainment, including live sports, movies, reality TV programmes, and fictionalised TV series. Users can enjoy content from different platforms without switching between multiple apps.

The Dor Play app offers Universal Search, which is claimed to make finding content easier. This feature allows users to search across multiple platforms in one place. The Trending & Upcoming sections are said to keep users updated on the latest and most popular content.

For a more personalized experience, Dor Play offers Smart Filters, which help users find content based on their moods like happy, nostalgic, adventurous, and more. With mood-based filters, the app can recommend content to fit the users' preferred moods. Users are allowed to filter content by genre or their favourite actors, to further match their preferences.

