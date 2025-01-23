Technology News
English Edition

Prime Target Series Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know

Prime Target on Apple TV+ follows Edward Brooks uncovering a global conspiracy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 January 2025 16:14 IST
Prime Target Series Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: AppleTV+

Watch Prime Target’s premiere episode on Apple TV+ with Leo Woodall leading a conspiracy thriller

Highlights
  • Prime Target premieres on Apple TV+ starring Leo Woodall
  • A conspiracy thriller about cyber security and global intrigue
  • Episode 1 is streaming free with an Apple TV+ trial
Advertisement

A gripping conspiracy thriller, Prime Target, has premiered on Apple TV+ with its first episode now streaming. The series follows the story of Edward Brooks, a post-graduate mathematician whose groundbreaking discovery puts him at the centre of a global conspiracy. The show, created by Steve Thompson, explores themes of cyber security, financial systems and government secrets. Viewers can access the premiere episode for free during a trial period on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly.

When and Where to Watch Prime Target

The series premiered on January 21, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, and the full season can be accessed through a subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Prime Target

The official trailer teases an intense and suspenseful narrative, centring on Edward Brooks, portrayed by rising star Leo Woodall. Brooks discovers a pattern within prime numbers that allows access to every computer system in the world, a revelation that could disrupt the digital landscape. As his work is targeted for destruction, Brooks finds himself drawn into a web of high-stakes danger involving global entities. The show promises a mix of intellectual intrigue and edge-of-your-seat action.

Cast and Crew of Prime Target

The lead role of Edward Brooks is played by Leo Woodall, known for his work in high-profile projects. Supporting cast members include Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders, Stephen Rea as Professor James Alderman, David Morrissey as Professor Robert Mallinder, and Martha Plimpton as Jane Torres. The series is helmed by Steve Thompson, a creator known for crafting compelling narratives in the thriller genre.

Reception of Prime Target

Early reviews have been a mix of lukewarm and positive. On IMDb the show has a rating of 6.7 / 10. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Prime Target, Apple TV, Leo Woodall, Conspiracy Thriller, Streaming Series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Prices in India Announced
Asus Chromebook CR Series With Up to Intel N250 CPUs Unveiled: See Specifications
Prime Target Series Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches New Value Packs in India; May Revise Older Plans Soon
  2. Samsung Brings Back Familiar Branding With the New Galaxy S25 Edge
  3. Airtel Introduces New Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans After TRAI Mandate
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Battery, Charging Details Surface Online
  9. Here Is Every New Galaxy AI Feature Announced by Samsung
  10. Apple Is Taking Away Your Choice to Enable AI Features in iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Earth's Hidden 'Ignorosphere' Could Provide Insights into Auroras
  2. Tecno Camon 40 Series Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC, NBTC Certification Sites
  3. Intelligence Analysis Firm i2 Group Partners Chainalysis to Upgrade Software With Blockchain Technology
  4. YouTube Premium Rolls Out Experimental Features Including Higher Audio Quality, Faster Playback Speeds
  5. It’s a Sin OTT Release: Acclaimed Series on the 1980s AIDS Crisis Now Streaming Online
  6. Prime Target Series Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Tamil Workplace Comedy Office Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast, Plot, and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Brings Deeper Integration With Gemini, New AI Features
  9. ELIZA Resurrected: World's First Chatbot Revived After 60 Years
  10. Zombie Star’s Mysterious Spiky Filaments Baffle Astronomers in New Discovery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »