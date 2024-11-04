Technology News
Ramanaa is a Tamil film showcasing a professor's fight against corruption.

Updated: 4 November 2024 22:02 IST
Ramanaa, a Popular Tamil Classic Movie, Now Available for Streaming on Sun NXT

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Ramanaa, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, is a celebrated Tamil film released in 2002.

Highlights
  • Ramanaa is a compelling Tamil film about vigilante justice
  • The film explores the fight against corruption in society
  • Watch Ramanaa now on Sun NXT for thrilling action
The 2002 Tamil film Ramanaa, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, has become a favorite among fans of action and vigilante themes. With Vijayakanth in the lead role, joined by Ashima Bhalla and a cameo by Simran, the story dives into the life of a professor turned activist who forms an Anti-Corruption Force (ACF) to battle corruption in Tamil Nadu.

Where to Watch Ramanaa

For those interested in experiencing this powerful film, Ramanaa is available for streaming on Sun NXT.

Plot Overview: A Professor's Fight Against Corruption

Ramanaa opens with a daring act: 15 tahsildars (government officials) are kidnapped by a vigilante group, led by Dr. M. Ramanaa, a professor with a haunting past. Driven by personal tragedy, Ramanaa uncovers deep-rooted corruption in society after his family is lost due to substandard construction practices by a powerful contractor, Bhadrinarayanan. He takes justice into his own hands, gathering former students who are now government employees, to target and expose corrupt officials.

Climactic Showdown and Legacy

Ramanaa's journey for justice ends in a confrontation with Bhadrinarayanan, giving the antagonist a taste of his own ruthless methods. Ramanaa's mission comes at a personal cost. Once he reveals his identity to protect his students, he faces a death sentence. Despite public support for his release, Ramanaa accepts his fate, leaving behind a stirring final plea to the public to resist corruption.

Cast and Soundtrack

The cast includes notable performances by Vijayakanth as M. Ramanaa, Vijayan as Bhadrinarayanan, and Yugi Sethu as Constable Saravanan, among others. The soundtrack by Ilaiyaraaja marks his unique collaboration with Murugadoss, adding to the film's emotional depth.

Reception

The film was widely praised and has an IMBD rating of 8.2/10. Ramanaa won the 2002 Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film, while A. R. Murugadoss was honoured with the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer.

 

