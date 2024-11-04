Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in China on Monday. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's new octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera alongside a wide-angle as well as a periscope telephoto shooter. The Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on November 26.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price, Availability

Realme GT 7 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB + 512GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400). Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB versions are listed at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,200), CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,900) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,900), respectively.

The phone is available for purchase in China via the Realme China e-store. It is offered in Mars Exploration Edition, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K Eco2 Sky Screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, and 6,000nits of peak brightness level. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

In the camera department, the GT 7 Pro has a triple rear camera unit including a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom support. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone supports underwater photography, live photos, and AI-backed editing features.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. It comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, the handset carries an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.