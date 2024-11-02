Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Walt Disney Forms Business Unit to Coordinate Use of AI, Augmented Reality

Walt Disney Forms Business Unit to Coordinate Use of AI, Augmented Reality

Walt Disney's new unit will focus on fast-moving areas of technology, such as AI and mixed reality, which blends the physical and digital worlds

By Reuters | Updated: 2 November 2024 10:29 IST
Walt Disney Forms Business Unit to Coordinate Use of AI, Augmented Reality

Photo Credit: Reuters

Disney was one of the first companies to offer support for the Apple Vision Pro

Highlights
  • Walt Disney has set up an Office of Technology Enablement unit
  • It will coordinate the company's use of emerging technologies
  • The Office of Technology Enablement will grow to about 100 employees
Advertisement

Walt Disney is forming a new group to coordinate the company's use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and mixed reality, as the media giant explores applications across its film, television and theme park divisions.

The newly formed Office of Technology Enablement will be led by Jamie Voris, the film studio's chief technology officer who spearheaded development of Disney's app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality device, an email seen on Friday by Reuters showed. Eddie Drake will succeed Voris as the studio's CTO.

"The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavors and our businesses for years to come - making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks," Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman wrote.

"The creation of this group underscores our dedication to doing that."

Bergman noted the unit will focus on fast-moving areas of technology, such as AI and mixed reality, which blends the physical and digital worlds. It will not centralize work on these projects, but rather, ensure the various projects around the company fit with its broader strategy.

Voris will report to Bergman. The Office of Technology Enablement, which launches with a core leadership team, is expected to grow to about 100 employees, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters first reported Disney had formed a task force to study artificial intelligence and how it could be applied across the entertainment conglomerate.

Various divisions within Disney are exploring applications for augmented reality, which places digital elements into the real world; virtual reality, which immerses the user in a simulated environment; and mixed reality, which combines both.

Disney has been building expertise across the organization to capitalize on the emerging technology.

For example, Kyle Laughlin, a Disney veteran with a background in augmented and virtual reality and AI, returned to the company in March as senior vice president of research and development for Walt Disney Imagineering, the creative force behind Disney's theme park attractions. He briefly left Disney in 2019 to lead Amazon's Alexa Gadgets division.

As Meta and Snap unveiled a new generation of lightweight glasses that provide consumers a fashionable alternative to bulky VR goggles, Disney has been quietly assembling a team focused on how best to harness the technology to bring new experiences to the company's theme parks and consumers' homes, seven sources told Reuters.

Tech companies have sold about 1.7 million AR/VR headsets so far this year, data from market research firm IDC showed. Meta is still the clear market leader, with a 60.5% market share, but is starting to face pressure in the space from competitors like Sony, Apple and ByteDance.

Google also has been signaling this year that it may return to the AR/VR market.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Walt Disney, AI, Mixed Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Is One of EA's Biggest Single-Player Steam Launches

Related Stories

Walt Disney Forms Business Unit to Coordinate Use of AI, Augmented Reality
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Get Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features
  2. Limiting Childhood Sugar Can Reduce Diabetes and Hypertension
  3. iPhone 17 Series to Feature Apple's Own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chips: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Exploring Development of Own Mobile OS as Android Alternative, Carl Pei Says
  2. Apple to Invest Up to $1.5 Billion in Globalstar for Satellite Coverage Expansion
  3. Walt Disney Forms Business Unit to Coordinate Use of AI, Augmented Reality
  4. NASA's Perseverance Rover Observes Googly Eye Eclipse on Mars
  5. South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS
  6. SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord
  7. ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India
  8. Earth’s Temporary Second Moon 2024 PT5 Bids Farewell as It Exits Orbit
  9. Comb Jellies Exhibit Rare Ability to Revert from Adult to Juvenile Form
  10. NASA's Webb and Hubble Capture Spooky, ‘Blood-Soaked Eyes’ Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »