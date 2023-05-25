Technology News

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Release Date Set for September 1 on Amazon Prime Video

Filming on The Wheel of Time season 2 was completed in spring 2022.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 25 May 2023 14:17 IST
The Wheel of Time Season 2 Release Date Set for September 1 on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PrimeVideo

The third season was greenlit last year at the San Diego Comic-con

  • It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studio
  • The show is based on author Robert Jordan's best-selling novel series
  • The Wheel of Time stars Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara

The second season of Rosamund Pike-led series The Wheel of Time will debut on Prime Video on September 1, the streamer announced Wednesday. The show, based on author Robert Jordan's best-selling novel series, comes from executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Prime Video has also released first-look photos from the sophomore chapter of the show, which started in November 2021 and has already been renewed for a third season.

The Wheel of Time is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

It follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

"In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark," the official plotline reads.

The Wheel of Time also stars Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The third season was greenlit last year at the San Diego Comic-con, with showrunner Judkins confirming that it would be based on ‘The Shadow Rising' — the fourth book in Robert Jordan's fantasy series.

The show is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The Wheel of Time Season 1

The Wheel of Time Season 1

  • Release Date 19 November 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Anim, Alexandre Willaume, Johann Myers, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Daryl McCormack, Narinder Samra, Priyanka Bose, Emmanuel Imani, Taylor Napier, Kate Fleetwood, Christopher Sciueref, Juliet Howland, Mandi Symonds, Lolita Chakrabarti, Michael Tuahine, David Sterne, Abdul Salis, Stuart Graham, Kae Alexander, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, Peter Franzén, P, Jennifer K Preston, Darren Clarke
  • Director
    Uta Briesewitz, Wayne Yip, Salli Richardson Whitfield, Ciaran Donnelly
  • Producer
    Rafe Judkins, Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke
