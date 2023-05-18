Technology News

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Release a Day Early in India – June 1

For the film's Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man/ Pavitr Prabhakar.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 May 2023 14:39 IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Release a Day Early in India – June 1

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set over a year after events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Highlights
  • The movie's English voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry
  • The film will be available in 10 regional languages in India
  • It was earlier planned to release on June 1

Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will make its debut in Indian theatres on June 1, a day earlier than its planned release in the US.

A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated feature will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali, the studio said in a press release.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India said the interest and excitement among Indian fans for the movie has been overwhelming. "To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we've decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages," he added.

For the film's Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, called Pavitr Prabhakar.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set over a year after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is unexpectedly approached by his love interest Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from The Spot, who could cause a catastrophic disaster.

He encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most.

The movie's English voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

It is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham are the writers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 2 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
Sony Confirms Hour-Long PlayStation Showcase Event for Next Week: Details

