Good Omens Season 2 Sets July 28 Release Date on Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens season 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 May 2023 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @GoodOmensPrime

Good Omens Season 2 consists of six episodes

  • The British series is originally based on a novel
  • Douglas Mackinnon will direct all six episodes
  • Michael Sheen will return as angel Aziraphale in the new season

The second season of the fantasy comedy series Good Omens will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 28. The British series is originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international bestselling novel ‘Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.'

The new season, consisting of six episodes, will see lead stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant return as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

The official Twitter page of Good Omens shared the premiere update on Wednesday night.

“And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on @PrimeVideo,” the post read.

According to Prime Video, season two of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

“Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery," the official synopsis read.

Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes.

The upcoming chapter of "Good Omens" is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Good Omens Season 1

Good Omens Season 1

  • Release Date 31 May 2019
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Sian Brooke, Ned Dennehy, Ariyon Bakare, Nick Offerman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Sam Taylor Buck, Jon Hamm, Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall, Mireille Enos, Bill Paterson, Yusuf Gatewood
  • Director
    Douglas Mackinnon
  • Producer
    Neil Gaiman, Caroline Skinner, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, Rod Brown, Douglas Mackinnon, Simon Winstone, Josh Cole, John Finnemore, Caroline Skinner
