BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has rolled out three prepaid recharge plans that offer voice calls and SMS benefits without mobile data. The new Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, with varying validity periods. The plans are aimed at subscribers who do not require mobile internet connectivity. The latest recharge options also comply with a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandate that requires telecom operators to offer standalone voice and SMS packs.

BSNL Voice and SMS-Only Prepaid Plans: Price and Benefits

BSNL's new voice and SMS-only recharge options are priced at Rs. 172, Rs. 184 and Rs. 190, according to a report by Fonarena. The cheapest voucher is valid for 28 days, while the Rs. 184 plan comes with a 30-day validity. The Rs. 190 recharge, meanwhile, is valid for an entire calendar month. All three recharges offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS every day. They do not include any mobile data benefits.

The Rs. 172 plan comes to a little over Rs. 6 per day, while the Rs. 184 recharge works out to roughly the same, at Rs. 6.13 per day. The Rs. 190 voucher is also priced for a calendar month, so its daily cost will depend on how many days that month has.

The new vouchers are part of BSNL's voice and SMS-only offerings introduced in line with TRAI's mandate for telecom operators to provide standalone recharge options for subscribers who do not need mobile data.

Similar recharge options are available from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). BSNL also has other voice-focused prepaid vouchers, including its Rs. 99 and Rs. 439 plans.

BSNL, Jio and Vi list these recharge options under a dedicated 'TRAI Mandated Packs' section on their websites and apps, which helps subscribers find voice and SMS-only plans without having to sift through data bundles.