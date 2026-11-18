Solana Foundation has purchased a majority stake in CoinGecko, one of the most popular price tracking sites in the crypto ecosystem. This acquisition will help bring Solana trading to CoinGecko's 18 million users, according to an announcement from the Solana Foundation. According to the foundation, the platform also provides market data to 180,000 crypto applications and businesses via its data interfaces. The chief product officer of the Solana Foundation, Vibhu Norby, announced the majority stake on social media, although neither party disclosed the purchase price or the stake held by the foundation.

Partnership Plans Include DeFi Tools and Expanded Coverage of Tokenised Assets

The agreement, unveiled during the Breakpoint conference in London, would entail growing the capabilities of CoinGecko regarding market data and research, as well as trading. The fund revealed that it was planning to introduce trading enabled by Solana into the platform offered by CoinGecko. This includes its website, the GeckoTerminal application, and the mobile app. Norby also provided plans for decentralised finance applications and wider coverage of stocks and tokenised real-world assets.

CoinGecko's own announcement revealed that trading was an area that had been under exploration. This could allow users to study tokens, monitor prices, and trade on CoinGecko, providing Solana with a new way to connect with crypto investors. In addition, CoinGecko will aim to provide more coverage of the tokens that operate on blockchain platforms, including derivatives and tokenised real-world assets.

This acquisition follows years after cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance bought competing cryptocurrency market data site CoinMarketCap in 2020. “It's a really good website, and I think we can help grow it further,” Zhao told CoinDesk in an interview on Thursday. He added that he did not have any plans for CMC at the moment. Zhao stated that the domain would be independent of Binance through a holding company, maybe putting off any worries of conflicts of interest.

In October, Solana Foundation revealed an open-source settlement system that enables banks to carry out payment transactions and asset transfers simultaneously, claims Solana Foundation, in a few seconds. Solana DvP was launched by Solana Foundation on October 6. It is a delivery-versus-payment system, which is available under the terms of the MIT license.

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