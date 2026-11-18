Vivo seems to be gearing up to launch another budget smartphone in its Y series. The Vivo Y05s has now appeared on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List, where its model number and code number suggest a possible link to the existing Vivo Y05 4G. The shared code number hints that the upcoming handset could be a rebranded version of the current model. However, Vivo has yet to confirm the phone's specifications, launch date or availability.

Vivo Y05s Spotted on Google Play Console Supported Devices List

The Vivo Y05s has surfaced on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List under model number V2668 and code number V2556, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. The code V2556 is also listed for the Vivo Y05 4G, hinting that the two handsets could be related.

While the listing does not reveal any specifications or confirm whether the Vivo Y05s is a rebranded version of the existing model, the shared code number suggests that they may have some hardware in common.

Vivo Y05s Specifications (Expected)

If the Vivo Y05s arrives as a rebranded Vivo Y05 4G, it could come with similar specifications. The existing Vivo Y05, listed in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colourways, sports a 6.74-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 1,600x720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the T7225 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The handset also supports up to 4GB of extended RAM and expandable storage. The phone runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6.0.

The Vivo Y05 4G features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

These specifications are based on the Vivo Y05 4G and may not necessarily carry over to the Y05s. Vivo could make changes to individual features, including the cameras, battery or available colour options. The company has yet to reveal more details about the rumoured handset.

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