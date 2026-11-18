Philips has launched multiple new home audio solutions in India, the company announced on Wednesday. The Philips TAB4304/94 is the company's latest addition to its soundbar lineup, which is currently available for purchase via select e-commerce platforms. The Philips TAX2504/94, Philips TAX2304/94, and Philips TAX7404BK/94 Bluetooth speakers accompany the soundbar. However, the company has yet to confirm the pricing of select devices. The Philips TAB4304/94 is a 2.2-channel soundbar, featuring two wired subwoofers. Meanwhile, the Philips TAX2504/94 Bluetooth party speaker delivers a peak output of 80W, featuring an LED light system on the front.

Philips TAB4304/94 Price in India, Availability and Features

The Philips TAB4304/94 is currently listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 10,239. However, the tech firm did not mention the pricing details in the press release. It features two full-range drivers per left and right channel. The soundbar also sports a dual wired subwoofer system, with 5.25-inch woofers, which is claimed to offer deeper bass. It delivers a maximum output of 250W. The soundbar supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI-ARC, USB Audio Playback, AUX, and optical inputs for connectivity. The Philips TAB4304/94 also offers four sound modes.

Philips TAX2504/94 Price in India, Availability and Features

Meanwhile, the Philips TAX2504/94 Bluetooth party speaker is priced at Rs. 6,999. The audio device is available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart. The Bluetooth speaker delivers a maximum output of 80W and features an 8-inch woofer and a 1.3-inch tweeter. It also offers X-Bass Boost, DJ effects, party sound modes, and dynamic LED strobe lights, along with a 6.3mm mic input with echo control and mic volume controls. The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Philips TAX2304/94 Price in India, Availability and Features

The Philips TAX2304/94 is priced at Rs. 5,999. It is currently on sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart. The company claims that the Bluetooth speaker delivers a maximum output of 50W, while featuring the same 8-inch woofer and tweeter combination as the Philips TAX2504/94 Bluetooth party speaker. It also has Dynamic RGB lighting on the front. The Philips TAX2304/94 also gets the same connectivity features as the party speaker.

Philips TAX7404BK/94 Availability in India and Features

Lastly, the Philips TAX7404BK/94 has been launched in India as the company's new portable Bluetooth speaker. The company has yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the audio device. It features two 66mm dynamic drivers, delivering 18W of output, for a total of up to 36W maximum output. It has a frequency range of 80Hz to 18,000Hz. The Bluetooth speaker features Bluetooth 5.4 with A2DP and SBC support, along with an operating range of 10m. It packs a 3000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 5 hours of music playback at full volume on a single charge.