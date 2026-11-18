The verdict is in. Reviews for Grand Theft Auto 6 are out and they are saying it is the greatest game ever made. GTA 6 reviews have landed at a record-equaling aggregate score of 99 on Metacritic, making it the joint highest rated title in the history of video games, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the Nintendo 64.

GTA 6 is also the highest-rated game of 2026 by a convincing margin, beating The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's Metacritic score of 96. GTA 6's Metacritic score of 99 is based on 146 critic reviews on the platform. More reviews should trickle in over the coming days, which may change the overall score.

GTA 6 Reviews Call It a 'Masterpiece'

However, it's unlikely to shift the consensus on the game, which is being hailed as a "masterpiece". Washington Post's Gene Park called Grand Theft Auto 6 “the most extraordinary game” he had ever reviewed. His 4 star (out of 4) review of the game calls it an “astonishing American epic”.

IGN's review gave GTA 6 a 10 out of 10, calling it “Unprecedented. Unbelievable. Unmissable.”

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, in his review, called the game a “masterpiece”, as well. “... it's hard not to be astonished by what Rockstar has done here. There's nothing else like it,” he concluded.

Eurogamer's 5-star review of GTA 6 calls it “the most believable and unbelievable video game world ever made”.

VGC's 5-star review called Grand Theft Auto 6 “the game of the generation”.

Gamespot's 10/10 review says the game “sets the bar for open worlds impossibly high”.

On OpenCritic, Grand Theft Auto 6 has an aggregate rating of 98—the highest of the year—based on 54 critic reviews. That rating also makes the title the highest-rated of all time on the platform, beating Super Mario Odyssey's score of 97.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now hours away from launch. It will be available at midnight local time across different parts of the world on November 19. On Tuesday, GTA 6 became the most nominated title at The Game Awards 2026 with eight nominations, including Game of the Year. The open world title is also nominated in major categories like Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performance, among others. With the reviews now out, Grand Theft Auto 6 looks set to sweep the The Game Awards when it takes place on December 10.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.