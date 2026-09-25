Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision

Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision

A former employee also said that World's Edge next project had been cancelled as part of the reorganisation.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 September 2026 14:41 IST
Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ World's Edge

World's Edge was established in 2019 to work on the Age of Empires franchise

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • World's Egde was working on its next project before layoffs hit
  • The studio will now operate under Activision
  • World's Edge released Age of Mythology: Retold in 2024
Advertisement

Age of Empires developer World's Edge has been significantly impacted by layoffs at Xbox, losing nearly half its workers, according to the studio's employees. The developer's next project has been cancelled, too, as it restructures to operate under Call of Duty maker, Activision.

World's Edge and several other Microsoft-owned studios were hit with layoffs this week as the Xbox parent continued its efforts to reset its faltering gaming division. Xbox laid off 268 employees across multiple studios as part of its plan to cut 3,200 jobs this fiscal year.

The layoffs have resulted in World's Edge losing nearly half of its staff, according to a former employee, who posted about the cuts on a Resetera thread (via IGN). Former World's Edge studio director Adam Isgreen, who was also laid off, said the studio had plans for its next project in place before the latest round of job cuts.

“I am of course disappointed that this is the way the time with World's Edge and Age ends for myself and many of my talented teammates that were also impacted - we had some great plans for what's next - and I hope the team that remains can rise to the occasion down the line,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

Studio's Next Project Cancelled

Andrew Martz, a former senior software engineer at World's Edge, confirmed in a separate LinkedIn post that the studio's next project was cancelled as part of its reorganisation under Activision.

It's unclear what the Age of Empires developer was working on. The studio's next project under Activision has not been confirmed. In addition to World's Edge, Activision will also take over Rare, the iconic British game studio which developed Sea of Thieves.

World's Edge was established in 2019 to work on the Age of Empires franchise at Xbox. Since then, the studio has released definitive edition remasters of Age of Empires II and III, Age of Empires IV, and Age of Mythology: Retold, another remaster of the original Age of Mythology.

Age of Mythology: Retold

Age of Mythology: Retold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Age of Empires
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Worlds Edge, Age of Empires, Activision, Xbox, Xbox Layoffs, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Ducted or Ductless, What Kind of Chimney Does Your Indian Kitchen Actually Need?

Related Stories

Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17C 5G All Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Said to Get Smaller Batteries
  3. Vivo Y600i Announced With an 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Reveals Clip-On Design, Key Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Gets New AI Features for Students, Including Interactive Quizzes and More
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Samsung Galaxy S25 and More to Get Discounts
  3. HMD Vibe 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Teased to Feature Dimensity 6300 SoC
  4. Oppo K14 Plus 5G Price Range in India, Among Other Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Age of Empires Studio World's Edge Reportedly Loses Nearly Half Its Staff Before Moving Under Activision
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Free International Roaming on Select Prepaid, Postpaid Plans in India
  7. Bitcoin Holds Near $84,000 as Bond Yields Test Rally Momentum
  8. Google Launches Gemini 3.8 Flash TTS Models With Custom Voice Creation and Control
  9. Vivo S2 FE India Launch Date Announced; Firm Reveals Design, Availability Details and More
  10. Global Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max Reported to Get Smaller Batteries Compared to China Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »