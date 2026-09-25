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Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Free International Roaming on Select Prepaid, Postpaid Plans in India

Eligible Vi customers can use international roaming for up to three trips in a year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 13:44 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out Free International Roaming on Select Prepaid, Postpaid Plans in India

Photo Credit: Vodafone Idea

Once activated, the user's existing Vi number can continue to be used while travelling

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Highlights
  • Eligible postpaid options for users start at a price of Rs. 501
  • Users can claim annual savings reaching up to Rs. 9,000 on roaming
  • The roaming benefit can be activated directly using the Vi mobile app
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Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new international roaming benefit for eligible prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise customers in India. With this move, subscribers can avail of free international roaming across more than 170 countries, eliminating the need to purchase separate roaming packs or local SIMs when travelling overseas. The benefit will be valid for up to three trips in a year, depending on the plan. Vi says it is offering varied international data allowances and outgoing calling minutes, with claimed annual savings of up to Rs. 9,000.

Vi Free International Roaming Benefit

Free international roaming will be offered as a bundled benefit on select prepaid, postpaid and enterprise plans. According to the company, the benefit is aimed at customers travelling internationally and covers connectivity across more than 170 countries.

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The benefit is available across individual, family and business-oriented plans. For postpaid users, eligible plans start at Rs. 501, while annual prepaid unlimited data plans are also included. Enterprise customers can access the benefit through corporate plans starting at Rs. 451, according to Vi.

Vi says customers can activate the benefit through the Vi app by selecting the relevant international Roam-Free plan. Once activated, the user's existing Vi number can continue to be used while travelling.

Eligible customers can use international roaming for up to three trips in a year. The exact benefits, including international data quotas and outgoing calling minutes, vary depending on the plan.

Talking about the offering, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said, “Traditionally, international roaming has meant buying a pack or an additional purchase of a new local SIM or a travel eSIM and is mostly perceived as expensive. We are taking a disruptive approach by making international roaming as a built-in benefit on our key Vi plans.”

The telecom service provider says its new benefit is a simpler alternative to traditional international roaming, where users typically have to purchase a dedicated roaming pack before travelling or switch to a local SIM. The company also highlighted concerns around retaining access to an Indian number for services such as OTPs while overseas.

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Further reading: vi, Vodafone Idea
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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