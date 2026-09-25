Technology News
English Edition

Redmi 17C 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Revealed

The Redmi 17C 5G will be available in three colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 12:37 IST
Redmi 17C 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Redmi 17C 5G comes in Black, Brown and Purple colourways globally

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi 17C 5G India launch is set for October 1
  • The handset is confirmed to be offered in three colour options
  • The global model made its debut in August
Advertisement

Redmi 17C 5G will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Friday. The handset will arrive as the latest addition to the Redmi 17 lineup, which already includes the Redmi 17 5G. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also provided us with a glimpse of the handset's design. It appears to be identical to the global model that was released in August. Apart from this, the colour options of the Redmi 17C 5G have been revealed as well.

Redmi 17C 5G India Launch Date

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 17C 5G will launch in the country on October 1. The company shared a post on X teasing the upcoming smartphone with the tagline "MainCharacterEnergy" and confirmed the launch date. The post also gives a glimpse of the handset's rear panel.

The Redmi 17C 5G appears to have a rectangular camera island that is slightly raised and positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel. It houses two vertically arranged camera lenses, which are paired with an LED flash. The handset can be seen in three colourways, which are again identical to the colour options of the global model. On the front, there is a waterdrop-style notch that could house the selfie camera.

For reference, the Redmi 17C 5G was launched in Singapore in August at a starting price of SGD 279 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration. It is available in Black, Brown, and Purple colour options in the global market.

The global model features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 810 nits of brightness. It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, with support for expandable storage via a microSD card.

For photography, the Redmi 17C 5G carries a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

We can expect more details about the Redmi 17C 5G Indian variant to be revealed closer to its October 1 launch.

Redmi 17C 5G

Redmi 17C 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 17C 5G, Redmi 17C 5G India Launch, Redmi 17C 5G Specifications, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Adobe’s Creative Tools Now Available in Gemini, Claude Gets New Acrobat PDF Features

Related Stories

Redmi 17C 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Teased Following China Debut
  2. Mivi One 5G Debuts in India With This Price Tag
  3. Vivo S2 FE Box Price and Storage Variant Leak Ahead of India Launch
  4. GTA 6 Is Getting a $400 Collector's Box, but It Does Not Come With the Game
  5. Google Fitbit Air Spotted on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Reveals Clip-On Design, Key Features
  7. Vivo Y600i Announced With an 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Meta Unveils Muse Charm Standalone Device at Connect Event
  9. Redmi 17C 5G All Set to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y600i Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi 17C 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  3. Adobe’s Creative Tools Now Available in Gemini, Claude Gets New Acrobat PDF Features
  4. Vivo S2 FE Box Price and Storage Variant Leak Ahead of India Launch
  5. Meta Muse Charm AI Wearable Device Unveiled at Meta Connect 2026: Here's What You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Leak Shows Clip-On Design, Hint at Head Gesture Controls
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Rebooting Bug to Be Fixed With an Upcoming Software Update: Report
  8. Vivo X300 FE, S2 and Y Series Prices Could Rise Soon in India, Tipster Claims
  9. GTA 6 Is Getting a $400 Collector's Box With Vice City Merchandise, but It Does Not Come With the Game
  10. Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Teased Following China Debut; to Feature Secondary Rear Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »