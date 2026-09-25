Redmi 17C 5G will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Friday. The handset will arrive as the latest addition to the Redmi 17 lineup, which already includes the Redmi 17 5G. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also provided us with a glimpse of the handset's design. It appears to be identical to the global model that was released in August. Apart from this, the colour options of the Redmi 17C 5G have been revealed as well.

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 17C 5G will launch in the country on October 1. The company shared a post on X teasing the upcoming smartphone with the tagline "MainCharacterEnergy" and confirmed the launch date. The post also gives a glimpse of the handset's rear panel.

Turn heads, grab the spotlight, and unleash your inner star.



Bring home the all-new #REDMI17C 5G with pure #MainCharacterEnergy.



Launching on 1st October, 2026. Stay Tuned.

Know More: https://t.co/he8Loj3BHR pic.twitter.com/yXzcaBPXKz — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 25, 2026

The Redmi 17C 5G appears to have a rectangular camera island that is slightly raised and positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel. It houses two vertically arranged camera lenses, which are paired with an LED flash. The handset can be seen in three colourways, which are again identical to the colour options of the global model. On the front, there is a waterdrop-style notch that could house the selfie camera.

For reference, the Redmi 17C 5G was launched in Singapore in August at a starting price of SGD 279 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration. It is available in Black, Brown, and Purple colour options in the global market.

The global model features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 810 nits of brightness. It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, with support for expandable storage via a microSD card.

For photography, the Redmi 17C 5G carries a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone also packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

We can expect more details about the Redmi 17C 5G Indian variant to be revealed closer to its October 1 launch.