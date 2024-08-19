Technology News
Age of Empires Mobile to Hit Google Play Store, App Store on October 17

Pre-registration for the Age of Empires Mobile edition is currently live.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 August 2024 16:05 IST
Age of Empires Mobile to Hit Google Play Store, App Store on October 17

Photo Credit: X/@AOE_Mobile

Age of Empires Mobile is co-developed by TiMi Studio Group and World’s Edge

Highlights
  • Age of Empires Mobile is claimed to offer mobile-specific gameplay
  • A small cinematic trailer of the upcoming game has been released
  • The Age of Empires Mobile will be available on Android and iOS
Age of Empires will soon be available on smartphones. The Mobile version of the historical real-time strategy game will launch globally later this year. The developers have announced the release date of the mobile version. It will be accessible to both Android and iOS users with pre-registration for the game is now live. Aside from the familiar elements of medieval war strategies from the series of PC games, the Age of Empires Mobile edition is said to offer new, mobile-specific gameplay.

Age of Empires Mobile Release

The Age of Empires Mobile will hit smartphones on October 17, co-developers TiMi Studio Group (a Tencent Games subsidiary) and World's Edge (an Xbox Games Studio) confirmed in a press release. A small cinematic trailer for the upcoming game has been released. Notably, the trailer does not show any gameplay.

Pre-registration for the Age of Empires Mobile edition is currently live on the game's website. It will be available on both Android and iOS handsets via the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively.

Ahead of the launch, interested players will be able to participate in on-site events at the Xbox booth. They will also have the opportunity to engage in activities at the Level Infinite booth, during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, which is scheduled to be held from August 21 to August 25.

Age of Empires Mobile is claimed to offer new, mobile-specific gameplay to players. Among several medieval war strategies, the players will have access to "multiple single-player modes built on the Age of Empires lineage" with certain elements from the original series. 

The game is also said to offer an immersive battlefield experience with "large-scale castle sieges featuring realistic weapons taking on multi-dimensional defences." Players will be able to manage multiple troops with real-time micro-control, similar to the original series of Age of Empires games, the press release stated.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
