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  • Vivo Y600i Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y600i Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y600i will go on sale in China in Baby’s Breath, Clear Blue, and Polar Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 12:38 IST
Vivo Y600i Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y600i features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y600i is powered by a Snapdragon SoC
  • Vivo Y600i sports a 6.87-inch display
  • Vivo Y600i ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6
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Vivo Y600i was launched in China on Friday as the latest addition to the tech firm's mid-range Y lineup. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country next week via the company's website. It will be available for purchase in three colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. The Vivo Y600i is powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset and paired with an 8,000mAh battery. The smartphone also features a single 50-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also sports a 6.87-inch LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Vivo Y600i Price, Availability

The price of the new Vivo Y600i is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the sole variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country on September 30 via the Vivo China online store. The Vivo Y600i is offered in three colour options, namely Baby's Breath, Clear Blue, and Polar Night Black (translated from Chinese).

Vivo Y600i Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y600i is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 6.87-inch HD+ (720 x 1,592 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 90.91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16.7 million colours, and 83 percent NTSC colour saturation. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo Y600i is a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone also features an Adreno 613 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

For optics, the Vivo Y600i carries a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, a CMOS sensor, autofocus, and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities. On top of this, the Vivo Y600i features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with up to 2x digital zoom and an f/2.05 aperture. The smartphone can record videos up to 1080p.

The Vivo Y600i packs an 8,000mAh battery while also supporting 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. The phone measures 169.55 x 79.2 x 8.69mm and weighs about 229g.

Vivo Y600i

Vivo Y600i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.87-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1592 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y600i, Vivo, Vivo Y600i Price, Vivo Y600i Launch, Vivo Y600i Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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