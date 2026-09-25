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Vivo S2 FE India Launch Date Announced; Firm Reveals Design, Availability Details and More

Vivo S2 FE will be launched in India along with the new Vivo V80, the company has confirmed.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 September 2026 13:18 IST
Vivo S2 FE India Launch Date Announced; Firm Reveals Design, Availability Details and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Vivo S2 FE will arrive as the second model in the firm's Vivo S2 lineup

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Highlights
  • Vivo S2 FE will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Vivo S2 FE will be offered in at least a green colourway
  • Vivo S2 FE might pack a 10,000mAh battery
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Vivo S2 FE will be launched in India in the second week of October as the second Vivo S2 series phone, the tech firm revealed on Friday. The phone is now confirmed to debut in the country along with the upcoming Vivo V80. A dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform for the Vivo S2 FE is now live in the country, which reveals the phone's design and availability details. This comes shortly after the box price and key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone surfaced online. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset.

Vivo S2 FE Set to Launch in India on October 6

A dedicated microsite for the Vivo S2 FE has been made live, which reveals that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in India on October 6 at 12 pm IST. Apart from this, the microsite confirms that the handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. In terms of design, it is shown in a green finish, sporting a flat rear panel.

The square-shaped rear camera module will be placed in the top-left corner of the panel, with two camera lenses and an LED flash. On top of this, the power button and volume controls of the Vivo S2 FE will be placed on its right side, while the left side will be left clean. The phone is confirmed to ship with an unspecified version of OriginOS, too. Other details, including the pricing, chipset, battery, and camera configuration, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

This comes shortly after the box price of the handset surfaced online. The Vivo S2 FE will reportedly be launched in India with a box price of Rs. 39,999 for the variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, the box price of phones is usually higher than their actual retail price. Hence, one can expect the Vivo S2 FE to ship with a price tag below the above-mentioned figure.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo S2 FE will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset. It could be equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The phone is said to feature LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is also expected to ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The highlight of the Vivo S2 FE is said to be its 10,000mAh battery. It will reportedly carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

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Further reading: Vivo S2 FE, Vivo V80, Vivo, Vivo S2 FE Price in India, Vivo S2 FE India Launch, Vivo S2 FE Specifications, Vivo V80 India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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