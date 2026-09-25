Oppo Find X10 series was launched in China earlier this week, comprising the Find X10, Find X10 E, and Find X10 Pro Max. Shortly after th, Oppo has teased the launch of the Find X10 series in markets outside China. The brand has also started accepting early blind pre-orders for the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in the UK. The listing reveals the RAM and storage options and colours of the global variants. The company has yet to announce the exact UK launch date and pricing for the two smartphones.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max UK Pre-Order Offers

Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max are confirmed to launch in the UK and Singapore soon. Shoppers in the UK can pay GBP 49 (roughly Rs. 6,000) as a reservation deposit to avail the early bird launch offers on the duo. Shoppers pre-booking the Find X10 are eligible for a discount of up to GBP 150 (roughly Rs. 19,000), while buyers opting for the Find X10 Pro Max can receive up to GBP 200 (roughly Rs. 25,000) off.

Customers can also select one complimentary gift with their Find X10 series purchase. The available options include the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, Oppo Watch X3, and Oppo Pad 5 (Wi-Fi variant). Oppo is also offering a 15 percent student discount as part of the early-bird campaign.

Oppo has not revealed the exact launch date of Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in the UK. However, product listings for both smartphones are already live on Oppo's UK website. The standard Find X10 is confirmed to be launched in Glacier Blue, Mist Grey, and Glow Coral colour options. It will be available in 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage options.

The Find X10 Pro Max is listed in Lunar White and Titanium Grey. It will be available in a single 12GB + 512GB internal storage option.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, while the standard Find X10 model has the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC. They have a triple rear camera system, including two 200-megapixel sensors.

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