Two more Microsoft first-party games are coming to PlayStation 5 in 2025. Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, two real-time strategy titles from the Xbox Game Studios stable, will be available on PS5 in the coming months, developer World's Edge announced Tuesday. Age of Mythology: Retold, a remaster of 2002's Age of Mythology, will launch on Sony's console on March 4, while Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be released on the platform this Spring, with no specific launch date announced yet.

Michael Mann, head of World's Edge, made the announcement on the Age of Empires website Tuesday and confirmed the two games would arrive on PS5 alongside new expansions for both.

“I'm delighted to share that we are giving fans more choice to play where they want by bringing Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Mythology: Retold to PlayStation 5,” Mann said. “This isn't just about convenience—it's about growing and strengthening the Age community,” he added. Both games will support cross-play across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Age of Mythology: Retold Coming to PS5 in March

Mann announced that Age of Mythology: Retold would launch on PS5 on March 4, along with a new Immortal Pillars expansion, which will be available on all platforms. “We will welcome PlayStation 5 players to adventure with Arkantos, choose their pantheon, and fight for divine blessings with all the same content available in the Xbox and PC versions,” he said.

PS5 players who pre-purchase the Premium Edition will receive five-day early access to the game starting February 27, access to the Immortal Pillars expansion, and more. World's Edge confirmed that starting March 4, all game updates will be rolled out on all platforms — Steam, Windows Store, Xbox and PlayStation 5, simultaneously.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Coming to PS5 in Spring 2025

While World's Edge did not specify a release date, the studio said Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition would launch on PS5 this spring. The developer said the game would be released on the platform alongside “one of the most exciting DLC expansions for Age II: DE yet,” which would feature new content and new civilizations for Ranked, all playable across PC, Xbox, and PS5.

World's Edge also announced it would release two new DLCs for Age of Empires IV in 2025. The first of these two DLCs, Knights of Cross and Rose, will launch in spring, as well.

The two real-time strategy games will join Xbox first-party title Forza Horizon 5 on the PS5. Developer Playground Games announced last week that the acclaimed racing title would arrive on PS5 this spring.

Microsoft has committed to launching more Xbox games on rival platforms from Sony and Nintendo this year since the company shifted to a multi-platform launch strategy in 2024. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said last month that no Xbox exclusive title was off-limits on the question of launching on rival platforms.

“What we find is we're able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in great game lineup like you saw (at Xbox Developer Direct). And that's our strategy. Our strategy is to allow our games to be available,” Spencer said in an interview in January.