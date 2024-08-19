WhatsApp could soon protect users from certain messages received from unknown senders, according to details spotted by a feature tracker. The messaging platform is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to block messages from unknown accounts, which could improve performance of their device, while also keeping their account safe. WhatsApp has also started rolling out the ability to "like" status updates on the messaging app, allowing users to quickly react to photo, video, and text stories uploaded by other users.

WhatsApp Working on Feature to Block Messages From Unknown Accounts

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new Block unknown account messages toggle on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.24, which was recently rolled out to beta testers on Android. As the feature is still in development, there's no way for users to try out the feature, which appears to have been enabled via some reverse engineering.

WhatsApp unknown account message blocking (left) and status update like reactions

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

A screenshot of the new setting, which is shown under the Privacy > Advanced menu in the settings app, was also shared by WABetaInfo. The description for the feature suggests that WhatsApp will block messages from unknown accounts, if they exceed a certain volume.

As per the leaked description, it appears that WhatsApp will block messages from unknown senders, in order to keep a user's account safe while ensuring that the app's performance on the smartphone is not negatively impacted. This suggests that even if users enable the Block unknown account messages toggle in the future, it will still let some messages through.

In contrast, Signal restricts messages sent by unknown accounts by default, asking users to Accept, Block, or Report a conversation initiated by an unidentified user. Senders are not shown read receipts until the recipient accepts the message request, while the other options prevent the sender from contacting the recipient in the future.

WhatsApp Tests Like Reaction for WhatsApp Status Updates

WhatsApp beta testers can now react to status updates — the feature that allows users to upload text, images, and video for 24 hours similar to Instagram stories — with a heart emoji. Facebook and Instagram both offer the ability to react to messages with a single tap, and the same functionality is now available on the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.21 via the Google Play beta programme, a new heart icon should be visible at the bottom right corner of the screen, next to the reply bar. The feature is likely to be rolling out to users slowly, as Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to try out the feature after installing the latest beta version.

According to details shared by WABetaInfo, users will be able to see who has reacted to their story via the list that shows contacts that have viewed their story. This suggests that liking status updates will function in a similar manner to Instagram, where users can see who liked their story. This feature is expected to roll out to users on iOS and Android with an upcoming version of the app.