Concord's Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Season 1 to Launch in October

Concord Season 1: The Tempest is confirmed to launch in October, bringing a new playable Freegunner, a new map and more.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 August 2024 20:39 IST


Photo Credit: Firewalk Studios

Concord is a multplayer-only hero-based first-person shooter

Highlights
  • Concord is set of launch on PC and PS5 on August 23
  • Season 2 for Concord will launch in January 2025
  • Concord does not come with a Battlepass system
Sony has detailed the post-launch roadmap for its online hero shooter Concord. The game recently received an open beta and is set to arrive on PS5 and PC later this month. Developer Firewalk Studios has already confirmed that Concord, which has been priced at $40 (Rs. 2,499 in India), will not have a Battlepass system. Now, the studio has revealed that the game's first major post-launch content update will arrive in October with a new Freegunner, new map, cosmetics and more.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Ryan Ellis, game director at Firewalk, laid out the studio's plans to support the game after its launch, promising seasonal updates, new ways to play, unique rewards, new characters, maps, modes, stories and more.

Concord Post-Launch Roadmap

Concord Season 1: The Tempest is confirmed to launch in October, bringing a new playable Freegunner, a new map, additional Freegunner Variants, cosmetics, rewards and more.

Season 1 will also add an in-game store to buy customisation items for Freegunners. According to the studio, these optional items will be cosmetic-only and will not impact gameplay.

Additionally, Firewalk confirmed that it will launch Season 2 in January 2025 and continue to add seasonal updates throughout the game's first year. An image detailing the post-launch roadmap suggests that Season 3 will arrive in April 2025.

concord roadmap concord

The post-launch roadmap for Concord
Photo Credit: Firewalk Studios

Firewalk also detailed Concord's Crew Builder system, which allows players to create their own Custom Crew of Freegunners for online matches. Each Custom Crew brings 12 configurable slots, with a growing roster of Freegunners and their Variants to choose from. Each Variant comes with distinct modifiers to base abilities, and more Variants can be unlocked by completing in-game challenges.

Crew building essentially acts as deckbuilding, with players choosing certain characters, or doubling or tripling up on them to focus on specific abilities. According to Firewalk, each Custom Crew also comes with four Back Up slots, which get randomly populated with Freegunners that are not present in the player's Custom Crew.

In the blog post, Firewalk also detailed the specific release times for Concord in different regions. The game will launch in early access on August 20 for players who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition. Concord will be released for all players on PC and PS5 on August 23. PS5 players who have purchased any edition of the game can now pre-load the game on the console.

Further reading: Concord, Firewalk Studios, Sony, PS5, PC, Steam
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

