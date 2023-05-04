Apple unveiled new iPad Pro models powered by the M2 processor in October last year. Now, the Cupertino-based company is reportedly working on a bigger iPad Pro model. Ahead of any formal announcement, a leak offers insight into the specifications of the flagship tablet. The upcoming iPad Pro is said to boast a 14.1-inch display. Apple's M3 Pro processor, which could go official next year, is expected to power the tablet. Apple is reportedly readying a special version of iPadOS for the tablet as well. With this operating system, the 14.1-inch iPad Pro could support two external 6K displays at 60Hz refresh rate.

Tipster 941 (@analyst941) on Twitter claimed that Apple is working on an iPad Pro model with a 14.1-inch display. The model could come equipped with an M3 Pro chip and is said to be launched next year.

In a separate tweet, he stated that Apple is developing a "special version of the iPadOS 17 system for the upcoming larger iPad Pro/Ultra/Studio model(s)". He adds that the 14.1-inch iPad Pro model can run two 6K displays simultaneously with up to 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is said to use Thunderbolt 4 interface to bring this functionality. The outgoing iPad Pro equipped with M2 processor can connect a single external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz.

However, Apple has not officially revealed any details about a larger iPad model yet, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Apple's current iPad Pro lineup includes two models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays. The 11-inch model has a Liquid Retina display with a 1,688x2,388 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion. The larger 12.9-inch model sports a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2,048x2,732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. They are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations

Price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model in India. In contrast, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model.

