Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • iPad Pro With 14.1 Inch Display, M3 Pro SoC Tipped to Debut Next Year, Could Run on iPadOS 17

iPad Pro With 14.1-Inch Display, M3 Pro SoC Tipped to Debut Next Year, Could Run on iPadOS 17

Apple's rumoured 14.1-inch iPad Pro tipped to run two 6K displays simultaneously with up to 60Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 May 2023 17:26 IST
iPad Pro With 14.1-Inch Display, M3 Pro SoC Tipped to Debut Next Year, Could Run on iPadOS 17

Photo Credit: Apple

Price of 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 in India

Highlights
  • Apple's current iPad Pro lineup includes two models
  • Current iPad Pro models are powered by the M2 processor
  • It could use Thunderbolt 4 interface

Apple unveiled new iPad Pro models powered by the M2 processor in October last year. Now, the Cupertino-based company is reportedly working on a bigger iPad Pro model. Ahead of any formal announcement, a leak offers insight into the specifications of the flagship tablet. The upcoming iPad Pro is said to boast a 14.1-inch display. Apple's M3 Pro processor, which could go official next year, is expected to power the tablet. Apple is reportedly readying a special version of iPadOS for the tablet as well. With this operating system, the 14.1-inch iPad Pro could support two external 6K displays at 60Hz refresh rate.

Tipster 941 (@analyst941) on Twitter claimed that Apple is working on an iPad Pro model with a 14.1-inch display. The model could come equipped with an M3 Pro chip and is said to be launched next year.

In a separate tweet, he stated that Apple is developing a "special version of the iPadOS 17 system for the upcoming larger iPad Pro/Ultra/Studio model(s)". He adds that the 14.1-inch iPad Pro model can run two 6K displays simultaneously with up to 60Hz refresh rate. The tablet is said to use Thunderbolt 4 interface to bring this functionality. The outgoing iPad Pro equipped with M2 processor can connect a single external display with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz.

However, Apple has not officially revealed any details about a larger iPad model yet, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Apple's current iPad Pro lineup includes two models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays. The 11-inch model has a Liquid Retina display with a 1,688x2,388 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz with ProMotion. The larger 12.9-inch model sports a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2,048x2,732 pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. They are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage configurations

Price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs. 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model in India. In contrast, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad Pro, 14.1 inch iPad Pro, Apple, iPad, Apple iPad, iPadOS 17, Apple M3 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Begins Rolling Out Passkeys, as a More Secure Way to Sign Into Apps and Websites
Cyber Alert Issued Against 'Royal' Ransomware Virus That Targets Key Sectors, Seeks Bitcoin Payoffs

Related Stories

iPad Pro With 14.1-Inch Display, M3 Pro SoC Tipped to Debut Next Year, Could Run on iPadOS 17
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.