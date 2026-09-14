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Apple Could Launch Two iPhone Game Controllers Under Beats Branding

Two Apple hardware devices identified by the codenames T6502 and T1057 were reportedly spotted in the macOS 26.7 release candidate earlier this month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 14:49 IST
Apple Could Launch Two iPhone Game Controllers Under Beats Branding

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Apple removed the controller references from macOS 26.7

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Highlights
  • The two devices are codenamed T6502 and T1057
  • Both controllers reportedly feature standard gamepad controls
  • T1057 reportedly includes an accelerometer and gyroscope
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Apple is reportedly developing two game controllers for the iPhone, with the accessories expected to launch under the Beats brand. The controllers have surfaced through software references that reveal some of their hardware features, including their controls, connectivity and haptic systems. The two models appear to differ in how they handle motion input and vibration feedback. Apple has not confirmed the controllers, and details such as their design, pricing and launch date remain unknown.

Apple's Two Game Controllers for iPhone Could Come From Beats

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in the latest Power On newsletter, reports that Apple has been working on the controllers for more than a year and plans to target the iPhone. He says the accessories will likely carry Beats branding, with Beats executives leading their development.

Two Apple hardware devices identified by the codenames T6502 and T1057 were reportedly spotted in the macOS 26.7 release candidate earlier this month. The devices were believed to be game controllers with different haptic and motion hardware.

According to the reported details, both controllers feature a D-pad, dual thumbsticks, shoulder buttons, analogue triggers, and Home and Menu buttons. T1057 was also said to have an accelerometer and gyroscope, while T6502 reportedly lacks motion sensors.

The code included dedicated hardware plug-ins for both devices, suggesting they could be actual products rather than placeholder references. However, they may also have been internal hardware used to test game controller support. Apple removed the references in the second macOS 26.7 release candidate. Apple has relied on third-party gamepads instead of making its own, while supporting Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo controllers.

Gurman also discusses changes to Apple's retail operations in his latest newsletter, although he does not provide details about the planned shake-up. He also expects the iPhone Duo to help drive wider adoption of foldable smartphones, which currently account for around 2 percent of global smartphone shipments.

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Further reading: Apple, Beats, Apple Game Controller, iPhone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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