Motorola launched the Moto G67 Power 5G with a 7,000mAh battery in India last year. Now, the launch of the Moto G67s Power could be around the corner, as the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing also suggests some key specifications of the upcoming Moto G series smartphone. The Moto G67s Power is likely to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The existing Moto G67 Power 5G has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Moto G67s Power Runs Geekbench

The unannounced Moto G67s Power surfaced on Geekbench, suggesting it may go official. As per the entry, the handset scored 687 points in the single-core test and 1,088 points in the multi-core test.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Moto G67s Power is listed with the MediaTek MT6835 chipset and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chipset has an octa-core configuration, with six cores running at 2.00GHz and two cores clocked at 2.50GHz. This CPU speed and model number are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400. It also shows 4GB of RAM and the Android 16 operating system.

The Geekbench entry points to a different chipset than previous Moto G Power series phones. The Moto G57 Power came with an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, while the Moto G67 Power 5G, for reference, runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The latter launched in India in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Moto G67 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and the phone has military-grade (MIL-810H) certification. The rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a Flicker lens. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Moto G67 Power 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has a 7,000mAh battery and supports 30W wired fast charging.