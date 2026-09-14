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Moto G67s Power Specifications Revealed by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC

Moto G67s Power scored 687 points in single-core testing on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 15:06 IST
Moto G67s Power Specifications Revealed by Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC

Moto G67 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ panel

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Highlights
  • Moto G67s Power surfaced on Geekbench
  • Moto G67s Power is listed with the MediaTek MT6835 chipset
  • Moto G67 Power 5G runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip
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Motorola launched the Moto G67 Power 5G with a 7,000mAh battery in India last year. Now, the launch of the Moto G67s Power could be around the corner, as the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing also suggests some key specifications of the upcoming Moto G series smartphone. The Moto G67s Power is likely to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The existing Moto G67 Power 5G has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Moto G67s Power Runs Geekbench

The unannounced Moto G67s Power surfaced on Geekbench, suggesting it may go official. As per the entry, the handset scored 687 points in the single-core test and 1,088 points in the multi-core test.

moto g67s geekbench Moto G67s Power

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Moto G67s Power is listed with the MediaTek MT6835 chipset and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chipset has an octa-core configuration, with six cores running at 2.00GHz and two cores clocked at 2.50GHz. This CPU speed and model number are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400. It also shows 4GB of RAM and the Android 16 operating system.

The Geekbench entry points to a different chipset than previous Moto G Power series phones. The Moto G57 Power came with an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, while the Moto G67 Power 5G, for reference, runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The latter launched in India in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Moto G67 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and the phone has military-grade (MIL-810H) certification. The rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a Flicker lens. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Moto G67 Power 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has a 7,000mAh battery and supports 30W wired fast charging.

Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G

Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design with IP64-rating
  • Decent camera performance
  • 4K video recording on all cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • FM Radio app
  • Bad
  • No microSD storage expansion
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Only 1 year OS upgrade
  • Poor ultrawide camera
Read detailed Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Moto G67s Power, Moto G67s Power Specifications, Motorola, Moto G67 Power 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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