Apple recently launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, bringing several upgrades over the previous generation. Both models run on the A20 Pro chipset and use Apple's new C2 modem, while their 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays support ProMotion and Always-On mode. The camera system now includes a 48-megapixel Fusion primary sensor with variable aperture, alongside 48-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The phones also run iOS 27 and add new Apple Intelligence features, including updates to Siri, Spatial Reframing and an improved Camera experience.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900, with both models offering storage options up to 2TB. They come in Black, Burgundy, Glacier and Silver colour options and use an aluminium unibody design.

If Apple's latest Pro phones do not quite fit your requirements or budget, several Android flagships offer a similar combination of high-end hardware, cameras and software features. Here are five alternatives worth considering, starting with Google's latest Pro models.

Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google's Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL take a different approach to the flagship smartphone, with Google's Tensor G6 processor and Android 17 at the centre of the experience. The Pixel 11 Pro has a 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL gets a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel. Both screens support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phones also include Google's Titan M3 security chip and up to 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

Both Pixel 11 Pro models feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. A 42-megapixel camera handles selfies and supports an f/2.2 aperture. The Pixel 11 Pro has a 4,840mAh battery, while the Pro XL gets a 5,115mAh unit. Both support 30W wired charging and 25W Qi 2.2 PixelSnap wireless charging, along with an IP68 rating and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google has also added HiLight to the Pixel 11 Pro series. The feature uses LEDs around the rear camera flash to display customisable patterns and can show status information when Gemini processes a query. Users can also assign colour codes to contacts for incoming calls.

Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Price in India

The Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 1,34,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs. 1,34,999 for 12GB + 256GB and goes up to Rs. 1,49,999 for 16GB + 512GB. Both models are available in Canyon, Fog, Olive and Obsidian colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the more direct alternatives to Apple's latest Pro models, particularly for users who want a large display and a more versatile camera setup. It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a built-in Privacy Display that limits visibility from wider viewing angles. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and runs One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. It also gets up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S26 Ultra with four rear cameras. The setup includes a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phone also supports 8K video recording, HDR10+ capture and Super Steady Video.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with support for 60W wired and 25W wireless charging. It also carries an IP rating for dust and water resistance, along with a fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM support.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 1,59,999, while the 16GB + 1TB version is priced at Rs. 1,89,999. Samsung offers the phone in Black, Blue, Purple and White colour options.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is another camera-focused flagship that competes in the same premium segment. It features a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone also includes Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Its triple rear camera setup combines a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 50-megapixel camera handles selfies. The rear cameras can record video at up to 8K, while the front camera supports up to 4K recording. The phone is also compatible with Vivo's external telephoto converter accessories.

Power on the Vivo X300 Ultra comes from a 6,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It weighs about 232g and supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is available in Eclipse Black and Victory Green. Vivo also sells a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra and an Imaging Grip Kit separately for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra takes a similar camera-first approach, while also offering a large display and a high-capacity battery. It has a 6.82-inch QHD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The rear camera system includes a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera. The latter supports up to 10x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. Oppo also includes Hasselblad imaging modes and XPAN mode, while the phone can record 8K video at 30fps and 4K video at up to 120fps.

The Find X9 Ultra has a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C connectivity.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra costs Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. It is available in Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber colour options.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra combines a Leica-tuned camera system with a dedicated rotary control on the rear for zoom adjustments. It features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. The phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

For photography, Xiaomi uses three rear cameras on the 17 Ultra. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1-inch sensor and OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phone also has a 50-megapixel front camera. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C, while the handset carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also supports 22.5W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi offers separate Photography Kit and Photography Kit Pro accessories for the phone.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 in India and is available in a single configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It is offered in Black and White colour options.

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