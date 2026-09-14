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  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched in India With Exynos 2500 Chip, 4,900mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched in India With Exynos 2500 Chip, 4,900mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Customers can receive Rs. 7,000 cashback on major bank cards or choose a 12-month no-cost bank EMI on Galaxy S26 FE purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 13:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched in India With Exynos 2500 Chip, 4,900mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset is offered in three colourways

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE runs on One UI 9 based on Android 17
  • The handset packs a 4,900mAh battery
  • It is available in a sole 8GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 79,999
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest ‘Fan Edition' model. It arrives as the successor to last year's Galaxy S26 FE and sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor and features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S26 FE runs on One UI 9 based on Android 17 and is the Galaxy S26 series model to launch with the latest software.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is available in Pistachio, Blueberry, and Graphite colour options.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 when exchanging an old smartphone. There is also an option to get up to 30 months of no-cost EMI through select NBFC partners, along with an additional Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus.

Alternatively, customers can receive Rs. 7,000 cashback on major bank cards or choose a 12-month no-cost bank EMI. Buyers making purchases through Samsung's e-store can also opt for an 18-month bank EMI.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy S26 FE runs on One UI 9 based on Android 17. It is promised to receive seven years of software and security updates. The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor, built using a 3nm process. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For optics, the Galaxy S26 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone also supports Gemini Omni, which can create and edit video clips using photos and videos stored in the Gallery. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Samsung Galaxy packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Samsung claims the phone can reach up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 minutes using a 45W adapter. It also supports 15W fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. The phone measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4 mm4mm and weighs 193g. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Features, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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