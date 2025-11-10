Technology News
English Edition
Arc Raiders launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 30.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 November 2025 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE extraction shooter

Highlights
  • Arc Raiders is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • The game has reportedly sold around 1.7 million copies on Steam
  • Arc Raiders is currently among the most played games on Steam
Arc Raiders, the new extraction shooter from Embark Studios, has blown past yet another player milestone. The multiplayer title hit more than 450,000 peak concurrent players on Steam over the weekend, breaking its own peak concurrent player count record of 300,000 players after launch. Arc Raiders has also reportedly sold 2.5 million copies in its first week since it was released on PC and consoles on October 30.

Embark Studios' PvPvE shooter reached a peak concurrent player count of 462,488 on Steam on Sunday. Arc Raiders is currently among the most played games on the platform, behind only perennial heavyweights like Counter Strike 2, Dota 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds. As per SteamDB charts, over 150,000 players are in the game on Steam at the time of writing, and there are more Steam users playing Arc Raiders than there are Battlefield 6.

Arc Raiders also continues to lead Steam's Top Sellers list, above recent releases like Dispatch and Battlefield 6. While Embark Studios hasn't shared sales figures, Arc Raiders has reportedly sold 2.5 million copies since launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 30.

Arc Raiders Reportedly Sells 2.5 Million Copies

According to data from markets research firm Alinea Analytics, the game has also generated over $100 million (roughly Rs. 886 crore) in revenue in its first week. The biggest chunk of the game's players is on Steam, where it has reportedly sold around 1.7 million copies — over 69 percent of total reported sales so far.

On PS5, the game has reportedly sold over 400,000 copies, while on Xbox Series S/X it has gone past 300,000 copies.

Arc Raiders launched on October 30 and quickly shot to over 300,000 peak concurrent players on Steam. In an update, the developer thanked fans for playing the game and said more content was on its way.

“We are so thankful to have you on this journey with us, and we will continue to refine and grow the game with your feedback in mind. Keep your eyes on the horizon. This is only the beginning of what is in store for ARC Raiders,” the studio said in its roadmap update earlier this month.

Embark Studios plans to release more content for the game in November and December as part of its post-launch roadmap. An update later this month will add a new map, weapons, Arc robots, and more.

Arc Raiders is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

Further reading: Arc Raiders, PC, Steam, Embark Studios
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Pixel Watch 4 launches in India, available exclusively online on Flipkart - Smart, Stylish, and Fun

