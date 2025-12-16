Bungie has finally shared an update on Marathon, detailing widespread changes to the game's tone, visuals, and gameplay features, and confirming a new release window. The Sony-owned studio said it was “embracing the dark sci-fi world and survival extraction challenge” of the game, resulting in a more ominous gameplay experience. Marathon, which was previously delayed indefinitely, will now launch in March 2026.

New Look for Marathon

The Destiny 2 developer unveiled a new look for Marathon in a 23-minute video showcasing all the changes coming to the PvPvE extraction shooter. Bungie called the results a “fusion between the community's feedback and our vision for Marathon.”

Bungie said player feedback from Marathon's closed alpha earlier this year made it clear that the world of the game didn't feel “dangerous” and lived-in." The studio has implemented changes that make the game feel more tense and threatening, closer to the survival genre.

The world of Marathon is now grittier and more grounded, with improved visual fidelity, a more detailed environment, and improved weather effects, Bungie said. The game will also be more immersive with better environmental storytelling and audio.

Marathon is also getting new features since its alpha, including proximity chat, solo queue, and a new mode where players can drop into an ongoing match to scavenge loot. Loot will include weapons and mods, Runner shell archetypes, and other loot that helps customise playstyles.

Marathon will launch with four maps — three surface zones, including Perimeter, Dire Marsh, and Outpost, and the first zone on the UESC Marathon–Cryo Archive, an end-game challenge, Bungie confirmed.

It seems Bungie has taken note of Arc Raiders' success and implemented changes that make Marathon a more tense, gritty extraction shooter.

Marathon will now feature proximity chat and solo queue

Photo Credit: Sony/ Bungie

Marathon Release Window and Pricing

Marathon will now be released in March 2026, the studio confirmed. It will be priced at $39.99/ EUR 39.99/ GBP 34.99. Additional regional pricing will be announced closer to launch. The game will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Purchasing Marathon will grand players full access to the game, including a roadmap of free gameplay updates. Bungie promised post-launch support in the form of new maps, new Runner shells, events, and more. “We'll share more about our plans for seasonal content, a roadmap, and details about when you'll be able to try the game as we get closer to launch,” the studio said.

Marathon was initially planned for launch on September 23 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Bungie, however, delayed the extraction shooter indefinitely in June after underwhelming reception to alpha playtests in May and a plagiarism scandal that sparked questions over the originality of the game's art style.

Earlier this month, the artist whose artwork was used without permission in Marathon said the issue had been resolved with Bungie and Sony Interactive Entertainment to their satisfaction.