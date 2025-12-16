Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Bungie Shares New Vision for Marathon, Confirms New March 2026 Launch Window, $40 Pricing

Bungie Shares New Vision for Marathon, Confirms New March 2026 Launch Window, $40 Pricing

Marathon is adopting a darker, grittier tone, along with improvements to visuals and gameplay features, Bungie said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2025 12:29 IST
Bungie Shares New Vision for Marathon, Confirms New March 2026 Launch Window, $40 Pricing

Photo Credit: Sony/ Bungie

Marathon was delayed from its September 23 launch date

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Marathon is adopting a grittier, darker tone and upping the challenge
  • The extraction shooter will be priced at $40
  • Marathon was delayed after underwhelming reception to its alpha
Advertisement

Bungie has finally shared an update on Marathon, detailing widespread changes to the game's tone, visuals, and gameplay features, and confirming a new release window. The Sony-owned studio said it was “embracing the dark sci-fi world and survival extraction challenge” of the game, resulting in a more ominous gameplay experience. Marathon, which was previously delayed indefinitely, will now launch in March 2026.

New Look for Marathon

The Destiny 2 developer unveiled a new look for Marathon in a 23-minute video showcasing all the changes coming to the PvPvE extraction shooter. Bungie called the results a “fusion between the community's feedback and our vision for Marathon.”

Bungie said player feedback from Marathon's closed alpha earlier this year made it clear that the world of the game didn't feel “dangerous” and lived-in." The studio has implemented changes that make the game feel more tense and threatening, closer to the survival genre.

The world of Marathon is now grittier and more grounded, with improved visual fidelity, a more detailed environment, and improved weather effects, Bungie said. The game will also be more immersive with better environmental storytelling and audio.

Marathon is also getting new features since its alpha, including proximity chat, solo queue, and a new mode where players can drop into an ongoing match to scavenge loot. Loot will include weapons and mods, Runner shell archetypes, and other loot that helps customise playstyles.

Marathon will launch with four maps — three surface zones, including Perimeter, Dire Marsh, and Outpost, and the first zone on the UESC Marathon–Cryo Archive, an end-game challenge, Bungie confirmed.

It seems Bungie has taken note of Arc Raiders' success and implemented changes that make Marathon a more tense, gritty extraction shooter.

2025 DEC Marathon Press Kit Compressed 003 1 marathon

Marathon will now feature proximity chat and solo queue
Photo Credit: Sony/ Bungie

Marathon Release Window and Pricing

Marathon will now be released in March 2026, the studio confirmed. It will be priced at $39.99/ EUR 39.99/ GBP 34.99. Additional regional pricing will be announced closer to launch. The game will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Purchasing Marathon will grand players full access to the game, including a roadmap of free gameplay updates. Bungie promised post-launch support in the form of new maps, new Runner shells, events, and more. “We'll share more about our plans for seasonal content, a roadmap, and details about when you'll be able to try the game as we get closer to launch,” the studio said.

Marathon was initially planned for launch on September 23 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Bungie, however, delayed the extraction shooter indefinitely in June after underwhelming reception to alpha playtests in May and a plagiarism scandal that sparked questions over the originality of the game's art style.

Earlier this month, the artist whose artwork was used without permission in Marathon said the issue had been resolved with Bungie and Sony Interactive Entertainment to their satisfaction.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marathon, Bungie, Sony, PS5, PC, Xbox Series, Arc Raiders
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Features

Related Stories

Bungie Shares New Vision for Marathon, Confirms New March 2026 Launch Window, $40 Pricing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90 Series With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Pricing
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 10,200mah Battery: Details
  4. Realme 16 Pro to Launch With Urban Wild Design in These Four Colourways
  5. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  6. Google Says It Will Discontinue Its Dark Web Reports Due to This Reason
  7. SBI YONO 2.0 Launch: State Bank of India Reportedly Targets 20 Crore Users
  8. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Is Coming Next Year
  9. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Visits Geekbench With This Chipset
  10. Honor Power 2 Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With a 10,080mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery
  2. Hollow Knight: Silksong's First Major Expansion, Sea of Sorrow, Announced; Launch Set for 2026
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Battery Capacity Teased By Company Executive: Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Dhruv64: India’s First Homegrown 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor Unveiled
  5. Disney CEO Says AI Deal With OpenAI Is Exclusive For Just One Year: Report
  6. Arasayyana Prema Prasanga Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Film
  7. Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Black Warrant, Paatal Lok Season 2, Girls Will Be Girls, and More
  8. Thamma Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in This Horrer Comedy
  9. Realme 16 Pro Series Colourways Revealed; Company Announces Design Collaboration With Naoto Fukasawa
  10. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Key Specifications Spotted in Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »