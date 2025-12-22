Steam Winter Sale is now live on the storefront, bringing deep discounts on thousands of PC games, both old and new, across genres. The year-end Winter Sale kicked off on December 18 and will go on till January 5, 10am PT (11:30pm IST). The latest Steam seasonal sale brings sizable discounts on games released this year. Major titles like Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Dying Light: The Beast, and Doom: The Dark Ages are heavily discounted.

Arc Raiders, the hit multiplayer extraction shooter released on October 30, gets a 20 percent discount during Steam Winter Sale. Survival horror title Silent Hill f, on the other hand, has received a 40 percent price cut.

Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets a 20 percent discount during the sale. Other Game of the Year nominees from The Game Awards 2025 — Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Hades 2 — are available at slashes prices, too.

As always, the Steam sale brings deep discounts on a host of games that are currently available under Rs. 500. Some of the titles with deep discounts include Fallout 76, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dead Island 2, Nioh: Complete Edition, Detroit: Become Human, and Planet Zoo — all of which get a 90 percent discount. Popular games like EA Sports FC 26, Battlefield 6, Forza Horizon 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2 are discounted during the Steam sale, as well.

Several acclaimed indie Roguelike games have received big discounts during the sale. Supergiant Games' Hades is available for Rs. 330 after a 70 percent discount. The Binding of Isaac, another Roguelike action-adventure game, gets a 50 percent discount and is available for Rs. 229. And Roguelike survival title Ball x Pit is priced at Rs. 552 after a 20 percent discount. Here some of Steam Winter Sale's best deals across genres:

Best Deals on New Games

Assassin's Creed Shadows at Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,699 – 50 percent discount)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater at Rs. 1,920 (MRP Rs. 3,200 – 40 percent discount)

Arc Raiders at Rs. 1,973 (MRP Rs. 2,467 – 20 percent discount)

Cronos: The New Dawn at Rs. 2,474 (MRP Rs. 3,299 – 25 percent discount)

Elden Ring Nightreign at Rs. 1,874 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 25 percent discount)

Deals on Best Games of 2025

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at Rs. 1,680 (MRP Rs. 3,360 – 50 percent discount)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 2,999 – 20 percent discount)

Hades 2 at Rs. 975 (MRP Rs. 1,300 – 25 percent discount)

Hollow Knight: Silksong at Rs. 704 (MRP Rs. 880 – 20 percent discount)

Silent Hill f at Rs. 1,920 (MRP Rs. 3,200 – 40 percent discount)

Best Deals on Popular Games

Forza Horizon 5 at Rs. 1,749 (MRP Rs. 3,499 – 50 percent discount)

Monster Hunter Wilds at Rs. 2,474 (MRP Rs. 4,499 – 45 percent discount)

Resident Evil 4 at Rs. 998 (MRP Rs. 2,497 – 60 percent discount)

Split Fiction at Rs. 1,874 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 24 percent discount)

The Last of Us Part I at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Best Deep Discounts

Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Rs. 299 (MRP Rs. 2,999 – 90 percent discount)

Dead Island 2 at Rs. 280 (MRP Rs. 2,800 – 90 percent discount)

Detroit: Become Human at Rs. 199 (MRP Rs. 1,999 – 90 percent discount)

Fallout 76 at Rs. 249 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 90 percent discount)

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 249 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 90 percent discount)

Best Deals Under Rs. 500

Sons of the Forest at Rs. 403 (MRP Rs. 1,300 – 69 percent discount

It Takes Two at Rs. 439 (MRP Rs. 2,199 – 80 percent discount)

Hades at Rs. 330 (MRP Rs. 1,100 – 70 percent discount)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition at Rs. 247 (MRP Rs. 989 – 75 percent discount)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey at Rs. 449 (MRP Rs. 2,999 – 85 percent)

Best Deals on Indies

Megabonk at Rs. 360 (MRP Rs. 480 – 25 percent discount)

Ball x Pit at Rs. 552 (MRP Rs. 690 – 20 percent discount)

Peak at Rs. 222 (MRP Rs. 359 – 38 percent discount)

Absolum at Rs. 880 (MRP Rs. 1,100 – 20 percent discount)

Nine Sols at Rs. 780 (MRP Rs. 1,300 – 40 percent discount)

Best Deals on Shooters

Call of Duty: Black ops 7 at Rs. 4,199 (MRP Rs 5,999 – 30 percent discount)

Battlefield 6 at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 30 percent discount)

Borderlands 4 at Rs. 3,199 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 20 percent discount)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl at Rs. 1,979 (MRP Rs. 3,299 – 40 percent discount)

Ready or Not at Rs. 1,197 (MRP Rs. 1,995 – 40 percent discount)

Best Deals on Action-Adventure Games

Death Stranding Director's Cut at Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 60 percent discount)

God of War: Ragnarok at Rs. 2,679 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 33 percent discount)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999 – 30 percent discount)

Hitman: World of Assassination at Rs. 70 (MRP Rs. 700 – 90 percent discount)

Stray at Rs. 749 (MRP Rs. 1,249 – 40 percent discount)

Best Deals on RPGs

The Outer Worlds 2 at Rs. 3,849 (MRP Rs. 5,499 – 30 percent discount)

Metaphor ReFantazio at Rs. 2,849 (MRP Rs. 5,699 – 50 percent discount)

No Rest for the Wicked at Rs. 1,189 (MRP Rs. 1,699 – 30 percent discount)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard at Rs. 1,049 (MRP Rs. 2,999 – 65 percent discount)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 4,799 – 50 percent discount)

Best Deals on Sim/ Strategy Games

Crusader Kings 3 at Rs. 809 (MRP Rs. 2,699 – 70 percent discount)

Planet Zoo at Rs. 214 (MRP Rs. 2,149 – 90 percent discount)

Anno 1800 at Rs. 749 (MRP Rs. 2,999 – 75 percent discount)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 at Rs. 230 (MRP Rs. 920 – 75 percent discount)