Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch

Developer Embark Studios has also detailed Arc Raider's post-launch roadmap for 2025.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 November 2025 16:49 IST
Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch

Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE extraction shooter available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Arc Raiders is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • Embark Studios will roll out an update for Arc Raiders in November
  • Arc Raiders is number one on Steam's Top Sellers list
Arc Raiders launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 30, and the extraction shooter seems to be a hit. The game has crossed 300,000 concurrent players on Steam just days after release. While developer Embark Studios has not announced sales figures, Arc Raiders has also topped Steam's Top Sellers chart.

As per SteamDB charts, Arc Raiders hit a peak concurrent player count of 354,836 over the weekend. Over 150,000 players are in the game at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the extraction shooter is among the top five most played games on Steam, just a spot behind Battlefield 6.

Arc Raiders has beaten Battlefield 6 on Steam's Top Sellers list, where it sits in the first spot. The game is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, so it's actual player count is likely much higher. 

Arc Raiders Post-Launch Roadmap

On the day of Arc Raider's launch, Embark Studios also detailed the game's post-launch roadmap for 2025. The studio said the subsequent updates would expand the game's world, add new Arc threats, and new ways to play.

The developer will add a fifth map, titled Stella Montis, to the extraction shooter this month. As part of the 'North Line' update in November, players will also get new community events, quests, gameplay items like weapons, and two new Arc machines.

Then in December, Embark Studios will roll out the 'Cold Snap' update, adding snowfall to maps, new events, new Raider decks, and new quests. The studio has also promised regular bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and balancing tweaks based on player feedback.

“We are so thankful to have you on this journey with us, and we will continue to refine and grow the game with your feedback in mind. Keep your eyes on the horizon. This is only the beginning of what is in store for ARC Raiders,” the studio said in its roadmap update last week.

Arc Raiders is now available across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Gadgets 360's playtest impressions for the game called it an “immersive” extraction shooter that had the potential to be the next big multiplayer title.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 15 Mini Also Expected to Debut
Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch
