Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.

Asus ROG Raikiri controller specifications

The Asus ROG Raikiri controller is the standard model and only offers wired connectivity. Expect it to be the more affordable one among the two whenever pricing for the controllers is announced. The controller is meant to offer the basics with two additional buttons around the back, both of these are programmable using Asus' Armoury Crate software.

The rear buttons can also be programmed to adjust joystick connectivity. There are selectable triggers around the back with adjustable range and customisable dead zones (via the app). While its design appears very similar to the more premium Raikiri Pro controller, it offers a cross-patterned four-way D-pad instead, and borrows the built-in ESS Dac and 3.5mm earphone jack from the pro version. The ROG controller also gets the Asus RGB Aura lighting which can be customised using the app. Just like the Raikiri Pro, the standard model connects to both Xbox consoles and PCs.

Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller specifications

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which was also announced at CES 2023, may not be the first controller to offer a viewable display, but it is the first one to offer tri-mode connectivity. This means that the ROG Raikiri Pro controller can connect via wired USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, and also via 2.4GHz RF. While the three modes work mainly for PCs, the controller also connects to Xbox consoles via the wired route.

Asus also claims that its wireless connectivity options pack in Adaptive frequency hopping technology (AFH) to minimise interference from other Bluetooth devices when gaming. While the control looks similar to the standard ROG Raikiri controller, it features a better 8-way D-pad and four additional buttons at the back that are customisable using the Armoury Crate software.

Unlike the standard model, there's a 1.3-inch OLED display, which feels very similar to the one on Asus's premium ROG Phone 6 Pro. The mini display can be personalised to show a custom image, animation, or text using the Armoury Crate software. Since it isn't touch sensitive, Asus has provided two physical buttons around the top of the display to switch between device profiles (while gaming) and more. And as with all things Asus, even these two buttons are programmable via the Armoury Crate software.

Asus' Raikiri Pro isn't the first game controller to offer a built-in display. Recent leaks have also revealed that Microsoft is interested in the idea. However, as per a report from GizChina, the display appears a lot bigger than the Asus's 1.3-inch OLED panel and closer in size to the Sony PlayStation's DualShock 4 controller's touchpad.

