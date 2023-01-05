Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3 Inch OLED Display, Tri Mode Connectivity Launched

CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched

The newly-launched Asus ROG Raikiri series controllers work with PC and Xbox consoles

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 January 2023 13:14 IST
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller features an OLED display and additional buttons

Highlights
  • The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller has wired and wireless connectivity
  • Asus also announced its wired ROG Raikiri controller with fewer features
  • Both controllers feature a built-in ESS Dac and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.

Asus ROG Raikiri controller specifications

The Asus ROG Raikiri controller is the standard model and only offers wired connectivity. Expect it to be the more affordable one among the two whenever pricing for the controllers is announced. The controller is meant to offer the basics with two additional buttons around the back, both of these are programmable using Asus' Armoury Crate software.

The rear buttons can also be programmed to adjust joystick connectivity. There are selectable triggers around the back with adjustable range and customisable dead zones (via the app). While its design appears very similar to the more premium Raikiri Pro controller, it offers a cross-patterned four-way D-pad instead, and borrows the built-in ESS Dac and 3.5mm earphone jack from the pro version. The ROG controller also gets the Asus RGB Aura lighting which can be customised using the app. Just like the Raikiri Pro, the standard model connects to both Xbox consoles and PCs.

Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller specifications

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which was also announced at CES 2023, may not be the first controller to offer a viewable display, but it is the first one to offer tri-mode connectivity. This means that the ROG Raikiri Pro controller can connect via wired USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, and also via 2.4GHz RF. While the three modes work mainly for PCs, the controller also connects to Xbox consoles via the wired route.

Asus also claims that its wireless connectivity options pack in Adaptive frequency hopping technology (AFH) to minimise interference from other Bluetooth devices when gaming. While the control looks similar to the standard ROG Raikiri controller, it features a better 8-way D-pad and four additional buttons at the back that are customisable using the Armoury Crate software.

Unlike the standard model, there's a 1.3-inch OLED display, which feels very similar to the one on Asus's premium ROG Phone 6 Pro. The mini display can be personalised to show a custom image, animation, or text using the Armoury Crate software. Since it isn't touch sensitive, Asus has provided two physical buttons around the top of the display to switch between device profiles (while gaming) and more. And as with all things Asus, even these two buttons are programmable via the Armoury Crate software.

Asus' Raikiri Pro isn't the first game controller to offer a built-in display. Recent leaks have also revealed that Microsoft is interested in the idea. However, as per a report from GizChina, the display appears a lot bigger than the Asus's 1.3-inch OLED panel and closer in size to the Sony PlayStation's DualShock 4 controller's touchpad.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: CES, CES 2023, Asus, Asus ROG, ROG, Asus ROG Raikiri, Asus ROG Raikiri Pro
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung's Quarterly Profit Could Hit Six-Year Low as Consumers Cut Spending, Analysts Say
Featured video of the day
Google Chrome: Simple Steps To Make It Faster

Related Stories

CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  8. Black Panther 2 Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on This Date
  9. Motorola ThinkPhone to Be Unveiled at CES 2023, Design Teased
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Pro Won't Be Launched by the Company, Senior Executive Says as OnePlus 11 Breaks Sales Record
  2. CES 2023: Sony unveils New Project Leonardo Accessibility Controller Kit for PS5
  3. CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
  4. Sony Unveils 'Afeela' Electric Vehicle Prototype With Digital Chassis From Qualcomm at CES 2023
  5. Redmi Note 12 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung's Quarterly Profit Could Hit Six-Year Low as Consumers Cut Spending, Analysts Say
  7. Walmart Confirms It Paid Most of $1 Billion Tax to Move PhonePe Headquarters to India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Pixel 7a RAM and Storage Details Leak Online
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Small Price Fluctuations, Stablecoin Prices Dip: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.