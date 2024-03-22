Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 First Impressions: Signs of Improvement

OnePlus manages to bring some improvements to its mid-range CE in 2024

Written by Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 22 March 2024 10:36 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 First Impressions: Signs of Improvement

Expect the OnePlus Nord CE 4 to be priced similar to previous Nord CE3

Highlights
  • The Nord CE4 has a fairly slim design made from polycarbonate
  • Wired charging has been upgraded to 100W
  • We can expect better performance from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus has been delivering its so-called ‘Core Experience' for years with its Nord CE series of phones. While this experience ensured a smooth and lag-free software experience for the most part, it often fell short in other areas. Despite offering an average camera for years, it still made sense as an overall package. But with some rather competitive smartphones like the Realme 12 Pro+ sliding into this sub Rs. 30,000 segment, how can OnePlus keep its CE relevant? Some of these answers may be available with its newest Nord CE 4.

OnePlus Nord CE4 box ndtv OnePlusNordCE4 OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes with a 100W wired charger in the box

 

For starters, this is a heavily-embargoed phone and so we aren't allowed to give out plenty of details (display, software, and more) as OnePlus is still in its “hype-building” phase for the smartphone. But we will try our best to give you an idea about what this smartphone is all about and what's new.

For starters, there's a brand-new design. It looks and feels very different from the Nord CE 3, the Nord CE 3 Lite, and the more recent Nord 3 as well. It is available in two colourways – Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. We received the Celadon Marble review unit which has a minty green finish that looks like marble. OnePlus states that both of these colours are meant to appeal to the youth, which is the target audience for its Nord series of devices.

OnePlus Nord CE4 design ndtv OnePlusNordCE4 OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord CE 4's design is a mix of rounded corners, straight lines and sharp edges

 

The phone has a fairly large footprint (as big as Pixel 8 Pro) and also feels quite heavy at 186 grams. While I appreciate the curved edge rear panel, it ends abruptly into the polycarbonate frame, which has flat sides and sharp edges. Just like the previous model, the Alert Slider is missing on the Nord CE 4 as well. And there are two more aqua-centric features about its design, which I'm not at liberty to disclose at the moment.

Its display looks familiar to the previous model in terms of design but has a thick lipping around it which feels a bit obtrusive. Just like the previous model, the Nord CE 4's display is of the AMOLED variety. It sports a full-HD+ resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate as well. In the box, OnePlus offers a charger, a Type-A to Type-C charging cable and a rather premium-looking soft case.

OnePlus Nord CE4 case ndtv OnePlusNordCE4 OnePlus

The soft case included in the box feels quite premium and looks good as well

 

Coming to the factor that drives OnePlus' core experience. There's a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which should give this smartphone quite the performance bump over previous models. The chipset is also quite power efficient, which should technically translate into better battery life. The phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it also offers up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

While I'm not allowed to disclose the battery's capacity I can tell you that it's a really large one. Surprisingly, OnePlus has also managed to deliver 100W wired charging which is the fastest for a Nord device till date. In theory, it should make for a proper road-warrior.

OnePlus Nord CE4 cameras ndtv OnePlusNordCE4 OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has a dual rear-camera setup

 

Indeed, there's plenty more that needs to be explored until we can whole-heartedly recommend the new OnePlus Nord CE 4 over the existing competition which has also gotten quite fierce this year. So, do stay tuned for our detailed review which will be out soon.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 4 design, OnePlus Nord CE 4 p
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Motorola Edge 50 Pro India Launch Set for April 3; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
JSW Says MG Motor Joint Venture Aims to Sell 1 Million EVs in India by 2030

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 4 First Impressions: Signs of Improvement
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3V With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. Apple Sued by US DOJ Over Illegal Monopoly in Smartphone Market
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 First Impressions
  4. Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Goes Official
  5. Qualcomm Unveils the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 With Wi-Fi 7, On-Device GenAI
  6. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 17.4.1 Rolling Out With Bug Fixes, Security Updates Alongside iPadOS 17.4.1: How to Download
  2. Realme 12X With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Ace 3V With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Gets Sued by the US DOJ; Accused of Illegal Monopoly in Smartphone Market
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Goes Live Ahead of Scheduled Launch; Day Zero Event Details Out
  6. Apple Tipped to Launch 2024 iPad Pro Models With Thinner Bezels, Optional Matte Finish
  7. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Be Expanded to the Galaxy S22 Series: Report
  8. Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC
  9. Microsoft to Reportedly Introduce Arm-Powered Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 on May 20
  10. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »