Asus ZenBook Duo With Dual 14-Inch OLED Displays to Launch in India on April 16, Pre-Booking Begins

Asus ZenBook Duo is configurable with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 series processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 14:13 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ZenBook Duo dual-screen laptop runs on Windows 11 Home

Highlights
  • Asus will release the ZenBook Duo 2024 in India next week
  • Asus ZenBook Duo was first unveiled during CES 2024
  • It is backed by a 75Whr battery
Asus is all set to release the ZenBook Duo 2024 (UX8406) laptop next week in India. Ahead of the official launch, the Taiwanese electronics maker has started taking pre-bookings for the dual touch screen laptop. The Asus ZenBook Duo was initially showcased during the Consumer Electronics Show in February. It is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and backed by a 75Whr battery. The Asus ZenBook Duo comes with dual 14-inch full-HD+ OLED displays, a detachable keyboard, and a built-in metal kickstand.

The Asus ZenBook Duo will be launched in India on April 16 at 12:00pm IST. Asus has started pre-bookings for the laptop through the company's exclusive stores, Asus eStore, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers pre-ordering the new laptop can avail benefits worth Rs. 20,398 for just Rs. 1. This bundle includes the Asus ProArt Mouse (MD 300), a two-year warranty extension, and three years of local accidental damage protection. The pre-booking will be open until April 15.

The price details of the Asus ZenBook Duo 2024 have not been announced by the brand yet, but it is currently shown with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,59,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. 

As mentioned, the Asus ZenBook Duo was first unveiled during CES 2024. The dual-screen laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with two OLED touchscreens and a detachable full-size keyboard with a touchpad. It includes an inbuilt metal kickstand and a 180-degree hinge. The laptop features dual 14-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with Dolby Vision support, up to 500 nits brightness, and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Users can expand the display to 19.8 inches.

The Asus ZenBook Duo is configurable with up to AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor alongside Intel Arc GPU, up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory, and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports the Intel Evo platform and is backed by a 75Whr battery. The battery is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge. It comes with a 65W charger that is claimed to offer up to 60 percent battery with just a 49-minute charge. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3connectivity, as well as a 1080p web camera.

Latest Tech News »