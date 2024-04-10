Asus is all set to release the ZenBook Duo 2024 (UX8406) laptop next week in India. Ahead of the official launch, the Taiwanese electronics maker has started taking pre-bookings for the dual touch screen laptop. The Asus ZenBook Duo was initially showcased during the Consumer Electronics Show in February. It is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and backed by a 75Whr battery. The Asus ZenBook Duo comes with dual 14-inch full-HD+ OLED displays, a detachable keyboard, and a built-in metal kickstand.

The Asus ZenBook Duo will be launched in India on April 16 at 12:00pm IST. Asus has started pre-bookings for the laptop through the company's exclusive stores, Asus eStore, Amazon, and Flipkart. Customers pre-ordering the new laptop can avail benefits worth Rs. 20,398 for just Rs. 1. This bundle includes the Asus ProArt Mouse (MD 300), a two-year warranty extension, and three years of local accidental damage protection. The pre-booking will be open until April 15.

The price details of the Asus ZenBook Duo 2024 have not been announced by the brand yet, but it is currently shown with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,59,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 5 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

As mentioned, the Asus ZenBook Duo was first unveiled during CES 2024. The dual-screen laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with two OLED touchscreens and a detachable full-size keyboard with a touchpad. It includes an inbuilt metal kickstand and a 180-degree hinge. The laptop features dual 14-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with Dolby Vision support, up to 500 nits brightness, and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Users can expand the display to 19.8 inches.

The Asus ZenBook Duo is configurable with up to AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor alongside Intel Arc GPU, up to 32 GB LPDDR5x memory, and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It supports the Intel Evo platform and is backed by a 75Whr battery. The battery is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge. It comes with a 65W charger that is claimed to offer up to 60 percent battery with just a 49-minute charge. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3connectivity, as well as a 1080p web camera.

