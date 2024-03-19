Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Offer 100W SuperVOOC Charging; Spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Nord CE 4 has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2613.

Updated: 19 March 2024 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 4 could run on Android 14 operating system

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC will power the OnePlus Nord CE 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 will go on sale via Amazon
  • The predecessor supports 80W SuperVOOC charging
OnePlus Nord CE 4 is confirmed to launch in India on April 1. Just weeks ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has disclosed more details about the upcoming Nord series phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is teased to come with SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is already confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number CPH2613.

Through a dedicated landing page on the OnePlus India website, the company is teasing the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4. It is confirmed to come with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. A charging time of 15 minutes is claimed to offer a day's battery life. This would be an upgrade over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G's 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is already confirmed to come with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB. With the RAM expansion technology, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

Meanwhile, a OnePlus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2613. The listing dated March 17 could be that of the OnePlus Nord CE 4. It scored 1,135 points in single-core testing and 3,037 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset will run on Android 14 operating system.

The Geekbench listing also shows the octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC on the OnePlus Nord CE 4. The chipset has a prime CPU score of 2.63GHz, three cores capped at 2.40GHz, and four cores at 1.80GHz.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 launch will take place in India on April 1 at 6:30pm IST. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Specifications, OnePlus, Geekbench
