Asus Android 13 Global Rollout Plan Revealed, Zenfone 9 to Get Update First

Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Asus ROG Phone 5s series will be updated to Android 13 starting in Q2 2023.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 November 2022 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

  • Asus announced the Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones
  • The rollout may change based on regions and conditions
  • Asus Zenfone 8 will get the update in January

Asus has announced the global rollout of Android 13 for its Zenfone and ROG phone models. According to the rollout schedule for the upcoming Android 13 update which will be rolled out in batches, it may take some time for the update to reach all eligible Asus smartphones. The Asus Zenfone 9 series will be the first to get the Android 13 update in December, while the Zenfone 8 will receive it in January 2023. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series models will get the update between January and March. The older Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Asus ROG Phone 5s series will get the update starting in the second quarter of 2023.

The Taiwan-based company announced the upcoming Android 13 update via Twitter on Sunday. Meanwhile, the firm's ROG gaming phone division also revealed its Android 13 rollout schedule. As per the post, the Asus Zenfone 9 powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC will be the first smartphone to get the latest Android 13 update in December. Starting January 2023, the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip will also start receiving the update.

The gaming focussed Asus ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6, and ROG Phone 6 Pro will start receiving the Android 13 update in the first three months of 2023. The Asus ROG Phone 5 series comprising the vanilla ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate models will be updated to Android 13 in the second quarter of 2023. The Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will get it in the second quarter of 2023.

The roll-out will be gradual and may differ based on regions and conditions. It will take time to reach all Asus devices globally, according to the company.

Google officially rolled out Android 13 to its Pixel smartphones earlier in August. Since then, smartphone brands like Samsung, Nothing, and Vivo have been announcing the rollout timeline of the new operating system for their devices. The Android 12 successor comes with multiple new features and customisation options.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
